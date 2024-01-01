代替案 - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva は、ユーザーがソーシャル メディア グラフィック、プレゼンテーション、ポスター、ドキュメント、その他のビジュアル コンテンツを作成できるグラフィック デザイン プラットフォームです。ユーザーは、プロがデザインした多数のテンプレートから選択し、デザインを編集し、ドラッグ アンド ドロップ インターフェイスを通じて独自の写真をアップロードできます。このプラットフォームは無料で使用でき、追加機能のためにCanva ProやCanva for Enterpriseなどの有料サブスクリプションを提供しています。ユーザーは、印刷および発送される物理的な製品の代金を支払うこともできます。2019...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio (旧 Google Data Studio) は、エンタープライズ Google アナリティクス 360 スイートの一部として 2016 年 3 月 15 日に Google によって導入された、データをカスタマイズ可能な有益なレポートとダッシュボードに変換するためのオンライン ツールです。 インタラクティブなダッシュボードと美しいレポートでデータの力を最大限に活用し、より賢明なビジネス上の意思決定を促します。
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl の AI を活用したデザイン ツールを使用してワークフローをスピードアップし、大量の素晴らしいイラスト、フォント、写真、アイコン、テクスチャに即座にアクセスできるようにします。
Genially
genial.ly
プレゼンテーション、インフォグラフィックス、その他の素晴らしいコンテンツを自分で、またはチームで作成します。
Flourish
flourish.studio
美しく簡単なデータの視覚化とストーリーテリング
Grow
grow.com
ビジネスの成長を促進し変革するために必要な洞察を解放するビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェア。
Visme
visme.co
プロフェッショナルなプレゼンテーション、インタラクティブなインフォグラフィック、美しいデザイン、魅力的なビデオをすべて 1 か所で作成できます。今すぐ Visme を使い始めましょう。
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram は、使いやすいインフォグラフィックおよびチャート作成ツールです。美しいインフォグラフィック、オンライン レポート、インタラクティブなマップを作成して共有します。ここで自分で作ってください。
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose を使用すると、より速く研究できます。 AI の力を利用して、データの検索、クリーニング、視覚化、変換に費やす時間の無駄を排除します。
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage をインフォグラフィック メーカーとして最適だと考えている 500 万人以上の専門家に加わりましょう。ビジネス向けに作成された 10,000 以上のプロフェッショナルなテンプレートからお選びください。
Databox
databox.com
ビジネスで何が起こっているかを理解するために構築されたビジネス分析プラットフォーム。クラウド サービス、スプレッドシート、データベースの KPI を 1 か所にまとめます。
Grist
getgrist.com
世界にはスプレッドシートよりも優れたツールが必要です。 スプレッドシートの柔軟性とデータベースの堅牢性を組み合わせて、自分の方法でデータを整理します。
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
クラウドのエンタープライズ検索、可観測性、セキュリティ。アマゾン ウェブ サービス、Microsoft Azure、Google Cloud のいずれで実行している場合でも、情報を迅速かつ簡単に検索し、洞察を得て、テクノロジーへの投資を保護します。
Cluvio
cluvio.com
Clavio を使用すると、データベースに対して SQL クエリを実行し、その結果を美しいインタラクティブなダッシュボードとして視覚化し、チームと簡単に共有できます。 Clavio は、Postgres、MySQL、Redshift、Athena、BigQuery、Snowflake、Presto、Microsoft SQL Server、Oracle、Google Cloud Platform、Exasol などの主要な SQL データベースをすべてサポートしています。
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
最高の定性データ分析ソフトウェアを使用して、データの洞察を引き出します。 NVivo は、定性的および混合法のデータからさらに多くのことを発見するのに役立ちます。より豊富な洞察を明らかにし、厳密な証拠に裏付けられた、明確に表現された擁護可能な調査結果を生成します。
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
主要なビジネス データ、指標、KPI を明確で理解しやすいものにする、共有可能なダッシュボードを簡単に作成します。
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO、PPC、ソーシャル、電子メール、レビュー、通話追跡ダッシュボード
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph は、マーケティング分析とソーシャル メディア レポートのための最も視覚的なレポート ツールです。今すぐ無料トライアルを始めましょう! CCは必要ありません。
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. は、カリフォルニア州ロサンゼルスに拠点を置く、セルフサービスのクラウド ベースのビジネス インテリジェンス アプリケーション ソフトウェア会社です。同社は、ビジネス インテリジェンスのさまざまな統合ソースからのデータを分析、変換、レポートするように設計されたビジネス ダッシュボード アプリの開発で知られています。これは、すべてのビジネス指標を 1 か所で追跡および監視するフリーミアム アプリケーションです。 Cyfe の中心市場は依然として米国にありますが、Cyfe は世界的に拡大しており、現在は世界 15 か国で事業を展開しています。
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin はコード不要の内部ツール ビルダーです。シンプルなドラッグ アンド ドロップ インターフェイスにより、注文の追跡、問題の解決、支払いの監視など、日常業務の管理に必要なツールを誰でも作成できます。
Reportei
reportei.com
ソーシャル メディアとデジタル マーケティングのレポートとダッシュボードをわずか 3 秒で作成します。 Instagram、Facebook、メタ広告、YouTube、TikTok、LinkedIn、Google アナリティクス、Google 広告、Mailchimp、Hotmart、RD Station、Active Campaign、PhoneTrack、Search Console、Google マイ ビジネス、Twitter、Pinterest などの主要な指標をすべて表示します。すべてのチャンネルを 1 つの画面上に表示します。 手作業で時間を無駄にせず、デジタル マーケティング...
Reportz
reportz.io
インタラクティブなダッシュボードを利用することで、面倒な定期的なレポート作成タスクにかかる時間と費用を節約できるように設計されたレポート ツールです。
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle は、マーケティング マネージャーやマーケティング代理店を支援するために設計されたマーケティング分析スイートです。企業が複雑なマーケティング分析データを視覚化し、データに基づいて情報に基づいた意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。このスイートは、マーケティング担当者の日常業務を容易にするソーシャル メディアと広告分析用の一連の機能を提供します。 Vaizle の顧客がこのツールを使用して生産性を向上させ、マーケティング業務を利益を上げて拡大する方法は次のとおりです。 1. マーケティング データからすぐに実用的な洞察を得る 2. 複数のチャネルからのマーケティング データを 1 つのライブ...
DashThis
dashthis.com
マーケティング レポートを自動化する簡単な方法!自動化された美しいマーケティング、分析、SEM、SEO レポートを数秒で入手できます。無料トライアルを開始して見てください!
Plecto
plecto.com
チームのパフォーマンス向上はここから始まります。 Plecto は、リアルタイム KPI 視覚化、ゲーミフィケーション、コーチング ツールを 1 つの強力なソリューションに組み合わせた、唯一の完全なビジネス パフォーマンス プラットフォームです。
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
タイムライン チャートの概要と例。数回クリックするだけで、効率的なプロジェクトの計画とスケジュールを作成し、優れたタイムラインを実現します。高品質のチャート、インフォグラフィック、ビジネス ビジュアライゼーションを無料で数秒で作成できます。プレゼンテーション、ドキュメント、または Web 用のタイムライン、グラフ、マップを作成します。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
効率、アクション、説明責任を推進するデータ変換、レポート、コラボレーション。
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL は、DataGrip、DBeaver、Postico などの従来の SQL エディターの進化版です。当社は、時間の節約、データの精度の向上、新入社員の早期オンボーディング、ビジネスへの迅速な洞察の提供を目指すデータ重視のチームに、美しく最新の SQL エディターを提供します。 PopSQL を使用すると、ユーザーはデータ モデルを簡単に理解し、バージョン管理された SQL を作成し、ライブ プレゼンスと共同作業し、グラフやダッシュボードでデータを視覚化し、レポートをスケジュールし、結果を共有し、検索と検出のための基本的なクエリを整理することができます。チームがすでに Tablea...
Discern
discern.io
B2B 企業は、多くの同じテクノロジー プラットフォームを活用し、同じ指標を追跡したいと考えています。では、なぜビジネス インテリジェンス ビルドが完全にカスタマイズされているのでしょうか?これは、追加のツールや人員、数か月または数年のプラットフォーム設計に数百万ドルが無駄になることになります。 Discern はビジネス インテリジェンスを簡単に実現します。当社のすぐに使える構成により、クライアントは数百のメトリクスとそれらのすべてのメトリクスを使用して稼働を開始できます。
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (旧 Cumul.io) は、SaaS 企業専用に構築された組み込み分析プラットフォームです。あらゆる SaaS または Web プラットフォームにシームレスに埋め込まれた、美しく使いやすいダッシュボードにより、複雑なデータに命を吹き込みます。 Luzmo を使用すると、製品チームは数か月ではなく数日で影響力のある洞察を SaaS 製品に追加できます。そして、製品ユーザーをデータから意思決定まで迅速に導きます。
datapine
datapine.com
datapine は、誰もがこれまでにない方法でデータを探索、視覚化、監視、共有できるようにするオールインワンのビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェアです。
Explo
explo.co
Explo は、強力な組み込みダッシュボードとレポート ソリューションを提供します。製品の設計をシームレスに一致させながら、カスタマイズ可能な製品分析、プロジェクト レポート、KPI を各顧客と安全に共有します。ダッシュボードを編集し、独自のセルフサービス データ レポートを作成することで、ユーザーが自分のデータを探索できるようになります。