Rizer Social
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：rizersocial.io
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるRizer Socialのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： rizersocial.io
免責事項：WebCatalogはRizer Socialによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。