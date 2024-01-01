The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： rizersocial.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはRizer Socialによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。