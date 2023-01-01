代替案 - Ringba
CallRail
callrail.com
電話とWebフォームの追跡と分析。マーケティングを最適化し、PPC、SEO、オフライン広告キャンペーンの ROI を向上させます。
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (正式名 Vonage Holdings Corp.) は、アメリカの株式公開ビジネス クラウド コミュニケーション プロバイダーです。ニュージャージー州ホルムデルタウンシップに本社を置く同社は、Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) に基づく住宅用電気通信サービスのプロバイダーとして 2001 年に設立されました。 2020 年の時点で、Vonage の連結収益は 12 億 5,000 万ドルと報告されています。2013 年から始まった一連の買収を通じて、以前は消費者中心のサービスプロバイダーだった Vonage は、B2B 市場での存在感を拡...
Ringover
ringover.com
CRM と統合され、PC やスマートフォンでアクセスできる強力な通話プラットフォームをセットアップして、世界中の番号を取得します。
CallFire
callfire.com
仮想電話番号、IVR、音声ブロードキャスト、大量テキスト メッセージング サービス、パワー ダイヤルを使用してビジネスを成長させましょう。 CallFireを無料でお試しください!
Truly
truly.co
顧客との会話を追跡、分析、指導する営業チーム向けの、No.1 と評価されている電話システムをご紹介します。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
ROIを証明する。 コンバージョンを増やします。 収益を促進します。 オンラインおよびオフラインのすべての見込み客を追跡し、どのキャンペーンがそれを推進しているのかを正確に把握します。
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa は、パフォーマンス、アフィリエイト、パートナー マーケティングのためのエンタープライズ グレードの追跡ソフトウェアです。 Phonexa Suite は、消費者リードとコールのライフサイクルを実行する基盤となるテクノロジーであり、パフォーマンス マーケティング チームがアフィリエイト、パートナー、有料チャネル全体でブランドの ROI を向上させるのに役立ちます。 Phonexa は、クリック、電話、フォームの送信、Web サイトの行動など、顧客とのやり取り全体で成果ベースのマーケティングを優先します。 Phonexa Suite は、単一のオペレーティング ソリューションを通じ...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. は、2003 年に設立され、従業員 300 名を超えるシアトルに本拠を置く上場企業です。 Marchex は、B2B 通話および会話分析会社です。人工知能と機械学習を使用して企業と顧客の間の会話データを分析することを専門としています。 Marchex は、電話、SMS、メッセージング、チャットを通じて顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させるための「実用的な洞察」を企業に提供します。
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics 独自の通話測定ソフトウェア (通話分析プラットフォーム) は、IEEE および RFC 標準に基づいて構築されており、通信会社グレードの可用性と、完全に自動化された災害復旧プロセスに支えられたフォールト トレラント アーキテクチャに基づいて構築された複数のデータ センターを備えています。
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics は、サイロ化されたマーケティング、販売、収益、顧客データを接続して以下を行うマーケティング測定およびアトリビューション プラットフォームです。 - カスタマー ジャーニーの完全なファネル ビューを提供します - チャネル、キャンペーン、コンテンツ、キーワード レベルで収益を正確にアトリビュートします - マルチタッチを作成します6 つの異なるアトリビューション モデル (ファースト クリック、ラスト クリック、リニア、位置ベース、時間減衰、データドリブン アトリビューション) を使用したアトリビューション レポート - コスト、機会、収益、ROI で広告プラット...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape は、あらゆるビジネス向けに構成できる事前構築された機能を備えた、専用のセールスおよびマーケティング オートメーション ソフトウェアです。使いやすいインターフェイスはチームに力を与え、ビジネスのあらゆる側面を 1 つの AI プラットフォームに統合します。 Shape Software は、販売パイプラインの合理化、マーケティング シーケンスやデジタル広告でより多くの見込み客との関わり、顧客関係の育成、シームレスなコミュニケーション、プロジェクトの追跡など、あらゆる作業においてチームの連携と効率性を維持するための共同スペースを提供します。今すぐ Shape で収益の拡大を始めましょう...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
マーケティング代理店とクライアントのためのリード追跡 クライアントの価値を高めるためにトップの PPC および SEO 専門家から信頼されている唯一のリード追跡およびレポート ソフトウェアです。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource は、通話追跡、リード管理、ビジネス分析ソリューションの業界リーダーです。マーケティング費用を最大限に活用し、測定された結果を獲得します。
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza は、初のエンタープライズ通話追跡および通話最適化プラットフォームです。電話でのやり取りから得られるインテリジェンスに対する需要の高まりに対処するために、当社では従来の通話追跡と強力な通話分析を組み合わせています。 Convirza は、音声認識テクノロジーと洗練されたアルゴリズムを使用して、リードの質を評価し、コンバージョンを測定し、完全に完成したマーケティング自動化でアクションを実行します。私たちは、洗練されたマーケティング担当者がより適切な意思決定を行い、成約率と顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させながら、収益を向上できるよう支援します。当社は、自動車、ヘルスケア、ホスピタリテ...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken を使用すると、電話での営業担当者のパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで可視化できるため、顧客エンゲージメントを向上させ、より多くの取引を成立させることができます。
Invoca
invoca.com
ログインして Invoca のペイパーコール プラットフォームにアクセスします。広告主は通話ベースのキャンペーンを作成し、サイト運営者は通話を促進することでより多くのコミッションを獲得します。