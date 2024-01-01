代替案 - Riku.AI
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google が提供する Google Cloud Platform (GCP) は、Google 検索、Gmail、ファイル ストレージ、YouTube などのエンドユーザー製品に Google が社内で使用しているのと同じインフラストラクチャ上で実行されるクラウド コンピューティング サービス スイートです。一連の管理ツールに加えて、コンピューティング、データ ストレージ、データ分析、機械学習などの一連のモジュラー クラウド サービスを提供します。登録にはクレジット カードまたは銀行口座の詳細が必要です。Google Cloud Platform は、サービスとしてのインフラストラクチャ、...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow を使用すると、従業員はソフトウェアの指示に従って働くのではなく、希望どおりに働くことができます。そして顧客は必要なものを必要なときに手に入れることができます。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai は、非構造化画像、ビデオ、テキスト、およびオーディオ データをモデリングするための、主要なフル スタック AI、LLM、およびコンピューター ビジョン制作プラットフォームです。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
機械学習プロジェクトをスケールアップするためのシンプルで高速なアノテーション ツール。
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
最も無駄がなく、最速で、最も信頼性の高いローカリゼーション プラットフォーム。 スケーラブルなソフトウェア ローカリゼーション プラットフォームの力を利用して、手間をかけずに確実に成長しながら新しい市場に参入します。
Deep Block
deepblock.net
AI にとって最も簡単な方法。
AMD
amd.com
ザイリンクス (現在は AMD の一部) は、FPGA、プログラマブル SoC、そして現在では ACAP の発明者であり、業界で最もダイナミックな処理テクノロジを提供しています。
V7
v7labs.com
ラベル付け、ワークフロー、データセット、ループ内の人間をカバーするエンタープライズ トレーニング データの完全なインフラストラクチャ。
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI は、汎用人工知能が全人類に利益をもたらすことを保証することに専念する AI 研究および導入企業です。 AI は非常に強力なツールであり、安全性と人間のニーズを中心に据えて作成する必要があります。 OpenAI は、利益よりも利益の一致を最優先することに専念しています。 私たちの使命を達成するには、人類のあらゆる領域を形成するさまざまな視点、声、経験を包括し、尊重する必要があります。多様性、公平性、包括性への当社の投資は継続的に行われており、幅広い取り組みを通じて実行され、リーダーシップによって擁護およびサポートされています。 OpenAI では、人工知能には人々が地球規模の巨...
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスと簡単な結果を提供します。 eコマースおよびホスピタリティブランド。変換するAI。 Aidaptive でビジネスを拡大しましょう。変換するAI。
SAP
sap.com
SAP の目的は、世界のより良い運営と人々の生活の向上を支援することです。私たちの約束は、お客様が最高のパフォーマンスを発揮できるよう革新することです。 SAP は、すべてのお客様がビジネスを最適に運営できるよう支援することに尽力しています。私たちは、イノベーションを促進し、平等を促進し、国境や文化を越えて機会を広げるためのソリューションを設計します。私たちはお客様やパートナーと協力して、業界を変革し、経済を成長させ、社会を向上させ、環境を維持することができます。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter は、企業がデジタル プロパティ (Web、モバイル、電子メール、プッシュなど) でネイティブにリアルタイムの機械学習ベースのレコメンデーションから恩恵を受けるのに役立ちます。当社のテクノロジーは、主要な Web プロパティ (Youtube、Amazon など) が「あなたにおすすめ」や「あなたも好きかもしれません」などのセクション用に構築したものと同等です。
Recombee
recombee.com
当社は、クライアントの収益を増やし、ユーザーの満足度を高め、ビジネスの成長を支援するために、パーソナライズされたコンテンツ、製品、検索の推奨をサービスとして提供します。使いやすい統合を使用することで、ユーザーは 30 日間無制限の無料トライアルに参加して、当社のサービスを実際に体験することができます。プラハを拠点とする当社は、世界中で 300 を超える満足しているクライアントにサービスを提供しており、喜んで経験を共有しています。
Encord
encord.com
より良いモデルをより速く構築するために必要なすべてのツール Encord は、高度なコンピュータ ビジョン チーム向けの主要なデータ プラットフォームです。ラベル付けと RLHF ワークフローを合理化し、モデルを観察および評価し、データを管理およびキュレーションして、本番 AI をより迅速に利用できるようにします。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後に、エンタープライズ向けのソリューション Mark AI の包括的なブランド ガイドと AI カスタマイズ機能により、ビジネスの要求を満たすために AI のアイデンティティとメッセージングを形成できるエンタープライズ レベルのソリューションを提供します。
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
AI 用サーバーレス クラウド - BentoCloud は、AI アプリケーションを構築および運用するためのフルマネージド プラットフォームであり、AI チームに機敏な製品提供をもたらします。 BentoML は、ソフトウェア エンジニアが AI 製品を構築するためのプラットフォームです。
Smarsh
smarsh.com
モバイルコンプライアンスのための強化されたソリューション。 モバイル通信を可能にし、より直接的な通信事業者と消費者アプリケーションのサポートにより、規制要件を確実に満たします。
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a prod...
NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they a...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin は、小売業者が店舗でスムーズなショッピングを迅速に導入できるようにする次世代のチェックアウト不要テクノロジーを開発しました。 Zippin の特許出願中のアプローチは、AI、機械学習、センサー フュージョン テクノロジーを使用して、最高の消費者エクスペリエンスを創出します。レジの列とセルフスキャナーを永久に排除し、買い物客がスムーズに買い物をできるようにします。 Zippin のプラットフォームは、頭上のカメラとスマート棚センサーを介して製品と買い物客を追跡し、混雑した店舗内でも最高レベルの精度を実現します。 Zippin は小売テクノロジー、AI、コンピューター ビジョン...
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI は、特許取得済みの実用的な AI プラットフォームを使用して、企業が AI アプリを数分で構築、起動、管理できるように支援します。データ サイエンティスト、既存のデータ、カスタム インフラストラクチャは必要ありません。 ACH 返還率の低下、償却の予測、預金量の予測、ローンオファーの増加など、組織が AI を活用した効率化を実現できるように支援します。 Excel や Google スプレッドシート、または API 経由で動作し、今日の実用的な AI のパワーを提供します。
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics は、リソースやインフラストラクチャの障壁なしにデータ サイエンスをビジネスに簡単に活用できるようにする革新的な AI プラットフォームを提供します。新興企業から大企業まで、あらゆる規模の企業が Qualetics プラットフォームを利用して、複雑なビジネス上の問題を解決し、成長を促進できます。 Qualetics は、お客様の製品、システム、またはプロセスと連携してデータを収集し、機械学習、NLP、コンピューター ビジョン、テキスト分析などのディープ AI テクノロジーを活用して処理します。その後、実用的な分析インサイトはすべて、簡単な方法でチームに提示されます。 - ダ...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j は、データ内の関係を使用して予測を改善するデータ サイエンスおよび機械学習エンジンです。エンタープライズ データ エコシステムに接続できるため、より多くのデータ サイエンス プロジェクトを迅速に本番環境に導入できます。データ サイエンティストは、65 を超える事前調整されたグラフ アルゴリズムのカタログを使用して、数十億のデータ ポイントを数秒で調査して隠れたつながりを特定し、ステークホルダーのより適切な意思決定につながる説得力のある視覚化を生成できます。実際のビジネス アプリケーションと運用では、推奨エンジン、異常および不正行為の検出、ルートの最適化、マーケティング、ネットワーク...
SAS
sas.com
地球上で最も信頼できる分析パートナーが提供する、より高速で生産性の高い AI と分析を利用して、より多くの成果を上げましょう。 SAS を使用すると、世界中でデータが生成されるのと同じ速さで答えを生成できます。 SAS は 40 年以上にわたる分析イノベーションにより、世界中のお客様に THE POWER TO KNOW® を提供してきました。
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific は、専門の研究チームが、使いやすいプラットフォームを使用して、多様で精査された参加者プールからの参加者をターゲットにして管理することで、最高品質の人力データを大規模に収集できるように支援します。 真実が重要です。最良の意思決定と最大の発見は、最高品質のデータに基づいて構築されます。また、AI の普及が進むにつれ、AI モデルを開発およびトレーニングするための信頼できる多様なデータへのアクセスがかつてないほど重要になっています。 研究者によって研究者のために作成された Prolific は、研究者や組織が重要な研究のために高品質のヒトデータとフィードバックを大規模に取得する...
Sedai
sedai.io
Sedai は、AI を活用したクラウド コストの最適化とパフォーマンス チューニングを提供し、DevOps チームと SRE チームがクラウドの節約を最大化し、顧客エクスペリエンスを向上させ、シームレスに拡張できるようにします。 Sedai を使用すると、企業は人間の介入を最小限に抑えながら、継続的な変化と成長に適応できるリアルタイムの継続的な最適化を実現できます。 Sedai を使用すると、自律的なクラウド管理機能で運用を強化することで、クラウド チームを簡単に拡張し、ROI を最大化できます。
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds は、オンラインでの発見とエンゲージメントを促進する、知覚的な推奨事項を提供する最もスマートなプラットフォームです。世界的に有名な AI の先駆者によって設立および主導され、深層学習の最新の進歩を活用した Crossing Minds は、顧客のプライバシーを侵害したり危険にさらしたりしない、正確なセッションベースの推奨事項を即座に提供します。私たちは企業が顧客と関わるのを支援します。私たちは人々がお気に入りの製品を見つけるお手伝いをします。私たちは好奇心を忠誠心に変えるお手伝いをします。
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric は、マーケティング、データ分析、CRM チームが顧客の傾向と行動をより深く理解できるようにする、AI/ML を活用したデータ分析プラットフォームです。 B2Metric は機械学習を使用してデータ分析を自動化し、顧客エンゲージメント、維持、成長の向上に使用できる予測的洞察を生成します。