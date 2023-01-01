代替案 - Friendbuy
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
より多くのレビューを獲得し、評判を築く最も簡単な方法です。ソーシャルメディアで話題を作り、SEOを改善し、より多くの売上を獲得しましょう。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo は、顧客レビュー、ビジュアル マーケティング、ロイヤリティ、紹介、SMS マーケティングのための最先端のソリューションを備えた e コマース マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Yotpo を使用してブランドがどのように成長を促進できるかについて詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence は、GTM チームの社会的証明を自動化し、検証済みのケーススタディ、お客様の声、統計を数分で生成する顧客の声のプラットフォームです。 UserEvidence は、アンケートやサードパーティのレビューを使用して、カスタマー ジャーニー全体を通じてフィードバックを継続的に収集し、製品の価値を証明するカスタマー ストーリー ライブラリを作成します。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai、Ramp などの革新的な B2B 企業は、UserEvidence を利用して本物の顧客ストーリーを大規模に作成しています。