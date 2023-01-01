代替案 - Reviewly.ai
elink.io
elink.io
Web リンクを使用してあらゆるものを構築します。 elink には、ブックマークの保存と Web ページ、電子メール ニュースレター、RSS Web サイト ウィジェット、ソーシャル バイオ リンク、ソーシャル ウォール、自動コンテンツなどの構築に必要なものがすべて揃っています。数分でコンテンツを作成できます。
Short.io
short.io
Short.io は、ブランド ドメインに短いリンクを作成するホワイト ラベル URL 短縮ツールです。ブランドの URL を短縮、カスタマイズし、視聴者と共有します。
Revue
getrevue.co
忠実な視聴者を構築します。 Revue を使用すると、ライターや出版社は編集ニュースレターを簡単に送信し、報酬を得ることができます。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
共有するリンクにリターゲティング ピクセル、カスタム CTA、カスタム ドメインを追加し、リンクのサムネイルの外観をカスタマイズして、クリックしたユーザーをリターゲティングします。
Radio.co
radio.co
ラジオ局を作りたいですか? 1 つの使いやすいプラットフォームからスケジュールを自動化し、ライブ配信し、リスナーを追跡します。 Radio.coへようこそ。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai の位置情報インテリジェンスと歩行者数に関する洞察を利用して、より賢明な不動産決定を行い、より多くの取引を成立させます。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops は、ランキング コンテスト、懸賞、プレローンチ、紹介プログラムを開始するためのバイラルおよび紹介マーケティング プラットフォームです。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale と提携して、信頼できるアフィリエイト マーケティング ネットワークの一員になりましょう。当社のネットワークは、パートナーにマーケティング ソリューションを提供します。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence は、ブランドとインフルエンサーがつながり、協力し、目標を達成できるようにするインフルエンサー マーケティング サービスです。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer は、オンラインで実際に何が起こっているかを発見するための、より安価、最速、そして簡単な方法です。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分間で 10 倍のポッドキャストとビデオ コンテンツ。 SummarAIze は、オーディオやビデオのコンテンツを魅力的で共有可能なソーシャル投稿、電子メール コンテンツ、要約、引用などに再利用します。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
専門家が厳選した 100,000 を超えるビジネス名から選択できる、オリジナルのブランド名マーケットプレイスです。一致する .com とロゴを入手し、当社のチームからブランディングに関する無料のアドバイスを入手してください。
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
早期ユーザーのバイラルな待機リストを作成します。 発売前のゲーム化されたバイラル待機リストを使用して、発売時間を節約し、初期段階の製品へのサインアップを増やします
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube は、AI 頭脳を使用して構築された、堅牢かつエレガントで機敏なビジネス分析および KPI データ視覚化ソフトウェアです。 KPI を注意深く監視しなければ、ビジネスを効率的に運営したり拡大したりすることはできないことは誰もが知っています。しかし、CRM を調べてスプレッドシートに流し込むのは骨の折れる、まったく非効率なプロセスです。 Datacube を使用すると、重要なデータを抽出し、ビジネスの現状を知るために必要なデータをリアルタイムで提供します。データキューブは、パフォーマンス比率から財務状況、最初のインバウンド機会からあらゆる種類のコンバージョン率に至るまで、携帯電話...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
Chainfuel の強力な電報ボットと Web アプリを使用すると、数回クリックするだけで、スパマーや詐欺師からグループを自動的に保護し、グループの指標を追跡し、ユーザーを関与させて維持することができます。
Carts Guru
carts.guru
e マーチャント向けに特別に設計された高度なマーケティング オートメーション ソフトウェアを使用して、すべての見込み客を追跡し、すべての売上を変換し、e コマース ビジネスを急速に成長させます。わずか数回クリックするだけで、カスタマージャーニーの認識、検討、アフターケア段階に向けた一流のマーケティングキャンペーンを構築およびカスタマイズでき、その後は開始をクリックするだけで残りの作業は当社が行います。当社のマルチチャネル機能を使用すると、SMS、電子メール、Facebook Messenger を 1 つのまとまったキャンペーンに組み合わせて、個々の顧客に最もよく反応する場所にアプローチし、収...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
アライバルリストは、旅行業界をリードするロケーション インテリジェンス プラットフォームです。当社はモバイル位置データセットを使用して、消費者の行動、競合シェア、メディアの有効性、市場トレンドに関する実用的な洞察を提供します。 100 都市、米国 40 州、米国トップ 10 テーマパークのうち 4 つを含む 200 を超える旅行マーケティング担当者が、これらの洞察を利用してメディア戦略、運営、目的地の開発に情報を提供しています。
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler は、クリエイティブ代理店の広告承認とコラボレーションのプロセスを簡素化するように設計された包括的な SaaS プラットフォームです。ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェイスと一連の強力な機能を備えた Adpiler は、広告の作成からクライアントの承認までのプロセスを合理化し、シームレスなコラボレーション、効率性、クライアントの満足度を確保します。主な機能と機能: Adpiler は、リアルタイム コラボレーション、一元化された広告ストレージ、ホワイトラベル、バージョン管理、堅牢なセキュリティ対策など、さまざまな主要機能を提供します。ユーザーは、プラットフォーム内で HTML5 ...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr は、ニュースレター発行者が購読者に基づいてターゲットを絞った広告を配置して電子メール メッセージを収益化できるように設計されています。
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge は、すべての見込み顧客を軌道に乗せるためのマーケティング インテリジェンスを備えた見込み客管理ソリューションを提供するインバウンド マーケティング ソフトウェアです。
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees は、組織の既存のオンライン スキルと投資をモバイル デバイスでも使用できるように拡張するテクノロジーのポートフォリオを提供します。
Vurvey
vurvey.com
今日の競争環境において、ブランドが成長するには、より迅速な洞察、革新的な製品、より包括的なマーケティングが必要です。 Vurvey の特許取得済み AI プラットフォームは、顧客とチームによってすべてが統合されます。
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
既存のコンテンツを改善する: AI を活用した改善により、Web ページが上位にランクされるようになります。これは SEO コーチのように機能し、あなたのページを上回る競合ページを分析し、特定のページを更新する方法についての正確な詳細を提供します。
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits は、単一のヘッダー タグを使用して、ソース コードを編集せずに無制限のビデオ ユニットをセットアップできる Web サイト用のプラットフォームです。
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh は、業務を合理化し、ベンダーとのコラボレーションを可能にすることで、企業がコンテンツ マーケティング ゲーム プランを実行できるよう支援します。同社の製品とマーケティング サービス パートナーは、統合されたクラウドベースのアプローチを使用して、デジタル資産と印刷資産、コスト構造、予算、調達、プロジェクト、チームのやり取りを管理します。 Noosh を使用するマーケティング担当者は、より競争力のある価格で、より短い時間で、より高品質なコンテンツ マーケティング プロジェクトを提供できます。
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
ブランドは、購読者がいつ受信箱に入っているかを知ることができると同時に、電子メールをトリガーすることで開封率が 3 ～ 5 倍、クリックスルー率が 1 ～ 2 倍に向上します。 「閲覧時間の最適化」は、電子メールを使用する企業と電子メール マーケティング業界の状況を変えています。
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ は、ユーザーが Twitter、Instagram、Pinterest を管理してソーシャル メディアの影響力を高めることができるソーシャル メディア最適化スイートです。
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious により、製品企業は、より深いユーザー調査をより迅速に行うことができます。 この製品により、製品チームは、参加者が対象の Web/アプリ/プロトタイプを使用している間に、ビデオ、音声、画面共有を通じて洞察を収集できます。 UserStudy の参加者パネルを通じて参加者の迅速な募集を行うことができるため、チームは次のことを行うことができます。洞察を生み出すことに重点を置く
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat は、技術に詳しくない販売者や起業家向けに構築された最も簡単な関係管理アプリです。 3 つのアプリを 1 つにまとめたパワーと手頃な価格が月額 $9.99 ⚡️ コンテンツ キーボード + CRM + Ai ジェネレーター
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward は、企業のマーケティング チームがマーケティング業務と成果の間のギャップをリアルタイムで埋めるのを支援します。マーケティング部門向けの統合ワークフロー自動化は、マーケティング計画および予算作成モジュールを介して、AI ベースの What-if シミュレーターに直接リンクされています。
YouVisit
youvisit.com
最も広く使用されている仮想体験プラットフォーム テクノロジーと創造性が YouVisit に集結します。世界最大のバーチャル エクスペリエンス制作チームの 1 つである当社は、6 大陸のクライアント向けに何千ものワールドクラスのインタラクティブ エクスペリエンスとバーチャル ツアーを作成してきました。私たちの仮想体験は、組織がパーソナライズされた説得力のある方法でストーリーを伝えるのに役立ちます。
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds は、デジタル広告主向けの世界ナンバー 1 の気象ベースのマーケティング プラットフォームです。 Google 広告、Facebook、Instagram、YouTube、プログラマティック RTB キャンペーン用に自動化された天候ベースのルールを簡単に設定できます。想像できるあらゆる種類の天候に基づいて、広告をトリガーし、入札単価を変更し、クリエイティブを変更します。より多くのクリック数、より多くのコンバージョンを獲得し、広告費用を削減し、広告 ROI を向上させます。無料で始めましょう: https://www.weatherads.io
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud は、独自のライブ、リニア、オンデマンド TV チャンネルを作成、ストリーミング、収益化するための最も簡単なオンライン ビデオ プラットフォームです。そのテクノロジーにより、ユーザーは、Web サイト、モバイル アプリ、または Roku や Apple TV などの OTT プラットフォームの埋め込みプレーヤーまたはサードパーティ プレーヤーの両方を介してチャンネルをストリーミングできます。 Viloud は、ライブリニアな方法でコンテンツを簡単にストリーミングしたいと考えている放送局、マーケティング チーム、ビデオ コンテンツ所有者、クリエイターに最適です。
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin は、電子メールまたは SMS で簡単なレビュー リクエストを送信することで、顧客を簡単に (さらには自動的に) フォローアップし、オンライン レビューをリクエストできるシンプルなソフトウェア ツールです。 Review Robin は顧客にあらゆる段階を案内し、顧客からレビューを受け取る可能性を簡素化し、劇的に高めます。わずか数秒で顧客にレビュー リクエストを送信したり、Zapier を使用した統合機能で自動的にレビュー リクエストを送信したりすることができます。顧客は会社から、「体験はどうでしたか?」という洞察に富んだ質問を含む短い電子メールまたは SMS を受け取...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
ストーリーを売り込む適切なメディアを特定することは、PR プロフェッショナルにとって不可欠ではありますが、時間のかかる作業です。絶え間なく変化するメディアに対応するには、最新で使いやすくスマートなメディア データベースが必要です。ResponseSource のメディア コンタクト データベースは、まさにそれを実現するように構築されています。 - 正確な英国メディア データにアクセス - 最近の記事やツイートでジャーナリストを検索 - プレス リスト更新アラートでリストを簡単に管理 - プレス リストに HTML メールを送信 - 今後の機能の機会を特定し、新しい機能に関するアラートを受け取る...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink は世界で最もインテリジェントな URL 短縮ツールです。デバイス、オペレーティング システム、国、さらにはクリック日付に基づいて、ユーザーをさまざまな目的地に動的にルーティングするリンクを作成します。