RepTrak
ウェブサイト：reptrak.com
RepTrak is the only software platform which provides a 360-degree view of your dynamic brand reputation landscape — unique to your company — by surrounding your CCO and communications leaders with the insights that matter. It provides a holistic, all-in-one dashboard that allows leaders to measure, monitor, and manage the way your company is perceived.
