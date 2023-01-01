WebCatalog

代替案 - ReferralCandy

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。

Talkable

Talkable

talkable.com

オンライン ストア、ローカル ビジネス、B2B サービス向けの優れた紹介マーケティング プログラム ✅。成長マーケティングのための顧客ロイヤルティ プログラム。起動、テスト、最適化が簡単です。顧客にご褒美をあげましょう！

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

より多くのレビューを獲得し、評判を築く最も簡単な方法です。ソーシャルメディアで話題を作り、SEOを改善し、より多くの売上を獲得しましょう。

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo は、顧客レビュー、ビジュアル マーケティング、ロイヤリティ、紹介、SMS マーケティングのための最先端のソリューションを備えた e コマース マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Yotpo を使用してブランドがどのように成長を促進できるかについて詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。

FirstPromoter

FirstPromoter

firstpromoter.com

SaaS のアフィリエイトと紹介の追跡。 独自のアフィリエイトおよび紹介プログラムを数分で開始できます。 Stripe、Paddle、Recurly、Braintree、Chargebee、または当社の API との迅速な統合。

Extole

Extole

extole.com

Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...

Mention Me

Mention Me

mention-me.com

More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence は、GTM チームの社会的証明を自動化し、検証済みのケーススタディ、お客様の声、統計を数分で生成する顧客の声のプラットフォームです。 UserEvidence は、アンケートやサードパーティのレビューを使用して、カスタマー ジャーニー全体を通じてフィードバックを継続的に収集し、製品の価値を証明するカスタマー ストーリー ライブラリを作成します。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai、Ramp などの革新的な B2B 企業は、UserEvidence を利用して本物の顧客ストーリーを大規模に作成しています。

Roster

Roster

getroster.com

誰もが影響力を持っており、最高のブランドはそれを活用するために Roster を使用します。 Roster を使用すると、企業は熱心な顧客をブランド アンバサダーに変え、ソーシャル メディアでの認知度を高め、レビューなどのマーケティング活動を強化し、収益を促進します。 Roster の包括的なツールセットは、企業を支援します: (1) コミュニティの採用、参加、報酬 (2) ブランド認知度の拡大 (3) ユーザー生成コンテンツの活用 (4) 口コミ収益の促進

