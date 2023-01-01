代替案 - Purlem
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail を使用すると、ユーザー調査を 1 か所で保存、分析、共同作業できるため、パターンの確認、顧客の洞察の発見、次に何をすべきかの決定が容易になります。当社の顧客には、ボストン コンサルティング グループ、Cisco、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks、VMware が含まれます。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar は、Web サイトの使用状況を分析し、ヒートマップ、セッション記録、アンケートなどのツールを通じてフィードバックを提供する行動分析会社です。 Google Analytics などの Web 分析ツールと連携して、人々がどのように Web サイトを閲覧しているか、また顧客エクスペリエンスをどのように改善できるかについての洞察を提供します。 2014 年に設立された Hotjar は、20 か国の 100 人を超えるチーム メンバーによって完全にリモートで実行され、世界中の 500,000 を超えるサイトで使用されています。
elink.io
elink.io
Web リンクを使用してあらゆるものを構築します。 elink には、ブックマークの保存と Web ページ、電子メール ニュースレター、RSS Web サイト ウィジェット、ソーシャル バイオ リンク、ソーシャル ウォール、自動コンテンツなどの構築に必要なものがすべて揃っています。数分でコンテンツを作成できます。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
従量課金制のユーザー テスト ツールで、サブスクリプションや月額料金は必要ありません。テスター 1 人あたりわずか 30 ドルから、当社の高品質テスターのパネルからより良い洞察を得ることができます。
Marker.io
marker.io
バグの報告はロケット科学であってはなりません。開発者を混乱させることなく、クライアントや同僚からの Web サイトのフィードバックをお気に入りのバグ トラッカーに取り込みます。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout の定性調査プラットフォームは、モバイル アプリと 10 万人以上の熱心な参加者を使用して、瞬間のビデオを効率的にキャプチャし、洞察を簡単に得ることができます。
Short.io
short.io
Short.io は、ブランド ドメインに短いリンクを作成するホワイト ラベル URL 短縮ツールです。ブランドの URL を短縮、カスタマイズし、視聴者と共有します。
Revue
getrevue.co
忠実な視聴者を構築します。 Revue を使用すると、ライターや出版社は編集ニュースレターを簡単に送信し、報酬を得ることができます。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
共有するリンクにリターゲティング ピクセル、カスタム CTA、カスタム ドメインを追加し、リンクのサムネイルの外観をカスタマイズして、クリックしたユーザーをリターゲティングします。
Maze
maze.co
優れた製品は良い習慣の上に構築されます。 製品発見を継続的に行います。チーム全体が収集、利用、アクションできるユーザー インサイトを使用して、全体像と日常の製品に関する意思決定を検証します。
Prolific
prolific.co
オンデマンドのセルフサービスのデータ収集。 Prolific は、研究、調査、実験に参加する質の高い研究参加者を募集するのに役立ちます。
Radio.co
radio.co
ラジオ局を作りたいですか? 1 つの使いやすいプラットフォームからスケジュールを自動化し、ライブ配信し、リスナーを追跡します。 Radio.coへようこそ。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai の位置情報インテリジェンスと歩行者数に関する洞察を利用して、より賢明な不動産決定を行い、より多くの取引を成立させます。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops は、ランキング コンテスト、懸賞、プレローンチ、紹介プログラムを開始するためのバイラルおよび紹介マーケティング プラットフォームです。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000 人を超える精査された消費者や専門家からなる当社の聴衆からユーザーを募集することも、独自の聴衆を連れてきて、あらゆる種類の UX 調査のための参加者データベースを構築することもできます。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ShareASale と提携して、信頼できるアフィリエイト マーケティング ネットワークの一員になりましょう。当社のネットワークは、パートナーにマーケティング ソリューションを提供します。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap は、顧客からのフィードバックを活用して、より優れた、より成功した製品やサービスを構築するための多用途のフィードバック プラットフォームを使用して、貴社のビジネスを支援します。製品開発ライフサイクルに沿ってユーザーのフィードバックを収集します。無料でお試しください。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX リサーチは正しく行われました。 UserZoom の UX Insights System を使用すると、より深く、より迅速に調査して、製品開発ライフサイクル全体を通じて優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを提供できます。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence は、ブランドとインフルエンサーがつながり、協力し、目標を達成できるようにするインフルエンサー マーケティング サービスです。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer は、オンラインで実際に何が起こっているかを発見するための、より安価、最速、そして簡単な方法です。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy は、次世代の洞察を提供する企業です。 Gen. AI を活用した GetWhy のエンドツーエンド インサイト プラットフォームは、クラス最高品質の消費者インサイトを、前例のないスピードで、従来のインサイト企業の数分の 1 のコストで提供します。 GetWhy は、マーケティングのアイデア、コンセプト、コンテンツを視聴者の前に提示し、動画での反応を集めて実用的な洞察を生み出します。当社は、Gen AI プラットフォームをトレーニングして、人間が行うには数日かかるタスクを数分以内に実行します。 - 音声の文字起こし、 - 感情およびセンチメント分析の実施、 - 選択した数のビデオイ...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
最初のユーザー テストはわずか数分で設定でき、最初の結果は数時間で得られます。 Userbrain は、製品に何が機能し、何が機能していないのかを把握するための近道です。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak は、どんな課題に直面してもすぐに解決できる UX リサーチ プラットフォームです。ウェブサイト、アプリ、プロトタイプに関してユーザーが何を考え、感じているか疑問に思ったことがあるとしても、もう推測する必要はありません。 UXtweak プラットフォームを通じて利用できるツールは数多くあります。これには、複雑な Web サイト テスト、セッション記録、カード ソート、ツリー テスト、モバイル テスト、プロトタイプ テスト、競合ユーザビリティ テストなどが含まれます。これらのツールを使用すると、ユーザーの視点から Web サイトを調査し、ユーザーにとって何が最も重要かを判断できます...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分間で 10 倍のポッドキャストとビデオ コンテンツ。 SummarAIze は、オーディオやビデオのコンテンツを魅力的で共有可能なソーシャル投稿、電子メール コンテンツ、要約、引用などに再利用します。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io は、ゲームを変える生成的な AI を活用した洞察を備えた定性調査をスケールするように構築されており、世界で最も愛されている市場調査ツールの本拠地です。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
データに裏付けられた、より優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを構築します。 専用のユーザー調査ツールのスイートを使用して、Web サイトのアーキテクチャからプロトタイプの設計まで、あらゆるものを迅速かつ簡単にテストします。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
専門家が厳選した 100,000 を超えるビジネス名から選択できる、オリジナルのブランド名マーケットプレイスです。一致する .com とロゴを入手し、当社のチームからブランディングに関する無料のアドバイスを入手してください。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
こんにちは、こんにちは、初めまして。私たちは Marvin です。定性データ分析プラットフォームおよびリサーチ リポジトリは、すべての顧客知識を一元化し、ユーザー中心の製品を設計できるように設計されています。高度な AI を活用して調査の退屈な部分を自動化するため、ユーザーは豊富なユーザー インサイトを自由に整理、分析、発見、共有できます。 heyMarvin.com にアクセスしてデモを予約し、お客様が「非常に印象的 - UX 研究分野における大きな変化」と呼んでいる新機能をご覧ください。
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
早期ユーザーのバイラルな待機リストを作成します。 発売前のゲーム化されたバイラル待機リストを使用して、発売時間を節約し、初期段階の製品へのサインアップを増やします
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Userback
userback.io
#1 ビジュアル ユーザー フィードバック プラットフォーム ユーザーのフィードバックは [@#!#+$?%] 難しいです。そのため、20,000 を超えるソフトウェア チームが、収集から終了までのフィードバック ループを自動化、合理化、構造化するために Userback を選択しています。 - コンテキストに応じたアプリ内ビデオと画面キャプチャを使用してフィードバックを充実させます - ユーザーが本当に必要とする機能と修正を優先します - 既存のワークフローとプロジェクト プラットフォームに統合
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate は、顧客や従業員からのフィードバックのための包括的なソリューションを提供します。実用的な洞察を取得し、データに基づいた意思決定を行います。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO は、急成長する企業が実験やコンバージョン率の最適化に使用する市場をリードする A/B テスト ツールです。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku は、訪問者の記録、ヒートマップ、フィードバック ウィジェット、A/B テストなどを使用して、高パフォーマンスのユーザー エクスペリエンスを作成するのに役立つツールのセットです。
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.