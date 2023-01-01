WebCatalog

代替案 - Purlem

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Dovetail を使用すると、ユーザー調査を 1 か所で保存、分析、共同作業できるため、パターンの確認、顧客の洞察の発見、次に何をすべきかの決定が容易になります。当社の顧客には、ボストン コンサルティング グループ、Cisco、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks、VMware が含まれます。

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar は、Web サイトの使用状況を分析し、ヒートマップ、セッション記録、アンケートなどのツールを通じてフィードバックを提供する行動分析会社です。 Google Analytics などの Web 分析ツールと連携して、人々がどのように Web サイトを閲覧しているか、また顧客エクスペリエンスをどのように改善できるかについての洞察を提供します。 2014 年に設立された Hotjar は、20 か国の 100 人を超えるチーム メンバーによって完全にリモートで実行され、世界中の 500,000 を超えるサイトで使用されています。

elink.io

elink.io

elink.io

Web リンクを使用してあらゆるものを構築します。 elink には、ブックマークの保存と Web ページ、電子メール ニュースレター、RSS Web サイト ウィジェット、ソーシャル バイオ リンク、ソーシャル ウォール、自動コンテンツなどの構築に必要なものがすべて揃っています。数分でコンテンツを作成できます。

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

従量課金制のユーザー テスト ツールで、サブスクリプションや月額料金は必要ありません。テスター 1 人あたりわずか 30 ドルから、当社の高品質テスターのパネルからより良い洞察を得ることができます。

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

バグの報告はロケット科学であってはなりません。開発者を混乱させることなく、クライアントや同僚からの Web サイトのフィードバックをお気に入りのバグ トラッカーに取り込みます。

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

dscout の定性調査プラットフォームは、モバイル アプリと 10 万人以上の熱心な参加者を使用して、瞬間のビデオを効率的にキャプチャし、洞察を簡単に得ることができます。

Short.io

Short.io

short.io

Short.io は、ブランド ドメインに短いリンクを作成するホワイト ラベル URL 短縮ツールです。ブランドの URL を短縮、カスタマイズし、視聴者と共有します。

Revue

Revue

getrevue.co

忠実な視聴者を構築します。 Revue を使用すると、ライターや出版社は編集ニュースレターを簡単に送信し、報酬を得ることができます。

RocketLink

RocketLink

rocketlink.io

共有するリンクにリターゲティング ピクセル、カスタム CTA、カスタム ドメインを追加し、リンクのサムネイルの外観をカスタマイズして、クリックしたユーザーをリターゲティングします。

Maze

Maze

maze.co

優れた製品は良い習慣の上に構築されます。 製品発見を継続的に行います。チーム全体が収集、利用、アクションできるユーザー インサイトを使用して、全体像と日常の製品に関する意思決定を検証します。

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

オンデマンドのセルフサービスのデータ収集。 Prolific は、研究、調査、実験に参加する質の高い研究参加者を募集するのに役立ちます。

Radio.co

Radio.co

radio.co

ラジオ局を作りたいですか? 1 つの使いやすいプラットフォームからスケジュールを自動化し、ライブ配信し、リスナーを追跡します。 Radio.coへようこそ。

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

Placer.ai の位置情報インテリジェンスと歩行者数に関する洞察を利用して、より賢明な不動産決定を行い、より多くの取引を成立させます。

Viral Loops

Viral Loops

viral-loops.com

Viral Loops は、ランキング コンテスト、懸賞、プレローンチ、紹介プログラムを開始するためのバイラルおよび紹介マーケティング プラットフォームです。

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

450,000 人を超える精査された消費者や専門家からなる当社の聴衆からユーザーを募集することも、独自の聴衆を連れてきて、あらゆる種類の UX 調査のための参加者データベースを構築することもできます。

ShareASale

ShareASale

shareasale.com

ShareASale と提携して、信頼できるアフィリエイト マーケティング ネットワークの一員になりましょう。当社のネットワークは、パートナーにマーケティング ソリューションを提供します。

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Usersnap は、顧客からのフィードバックを活用して、より優れた、より成功した製品やサービスを構築するための多用途のフィードバック プラットフォームを使用して、貴社のビジネスを支援します。製品開発ライフサイクルに沿ってユーザーのフィードバックを収集します。無料でお試しください。

UserZoom

UserZoom

userzoom.com

UX リサーチは正しく行われました。 UserZoom の UX Insights System を使用すると、より深く、より迅速に調査して、製品開発ライフサイクル全体を通じて優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを提供できます。

Intellifluence

Intellifluence

intellifluence.com

Intellifluence は、ブランドとインフルエンサーがつながり、協力し、目標を達成できるようにするインフルエンサー マーケティング サービスです。

Branalyzer

Branalyzer

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer は、オンラインで実際に何が起こっているかを発見するための、より安価、最速、そして簡単な方法です。

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy は、次世代の洞察を提供する企業です。 Gen. AI を活用した GetWhy のエンドツーエンド インサイト プラットフォームは、クラス最高品質の消費者インサイトを、前例のないスピードで、従来のインサイト企業の数分の 1 のコストで提供します。 GetWhy は、マーケティングのアイデア、コンセプト、コンテンツを視聴者の前に提示し、動画での反応を集めて実用的な洞察を生み出します。当社は、Gen AI プラットフォームをトレーニングして、人間が行うには数日かかるタスクを数分以内に実行します。 - 音声の文字起こし、 - 感情およびセンチメント分析の実施、 - 選択した数のビデオイ...

Userbrain

Userbrain

userbrain.com

最初のユーザー テストはわずか数分で設定でき、最初の結果は数時間で得られます。 Userbrain は、製品に何が機能し、何が機能していないのかを把握するための近道です。

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

UXtweak は、どんな課題に直面してもすぐに解決できる UX リサーチ プラットフォームです。ウェブサイト、アプリ、プロトタイプに関してユーザーが何を考え、感じているか疑問に思ったことがあるとしても、もう推測する必要はありません。 UXtweak プラットフォームを通じて利用できるツールは数多くあります。これには、複雑な Web サイト テスト、セッション記録、カード ソート、ツリー テスト、モバイル テスト、プロトタイプ テスト、競合ユーザビリティ テストなどが含まれます。これらのツールを使用すると、ユーザーの視点から Web サイトを調査し、ユーザーにとって何が最も重要かを判断できます...

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。

SummarAIze

SummarAIze

summaraize.com

10 分間で 10 倍のポッドキャストとビデオ コンテンツ。 SummarAIze は、オーディオやビデオのコンテンツを魅力的で共有可能なソーシャル投稿、電子メール コンテンツ、要約、引用などに再利用します。

Discuss

Discuss

discuss.io

Discuss.io は、ゲームを変える生成的な AI を活用した洞察を備えた定性調査をスケールするように構築されており、世界で最も愛されている市場調査ツールの本拠地です。

Optimal Workshop

Optimal Workshop

optimalworkshop.com

データに裏付けられた、より優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを構築します。 専用のユーザー調査ツールのスイートを使用して、Web サイトのアーキテクチャからプロトタイプの設計まで、あらゆるものを迅速かつ簡単にテストします。

BrandBucket

BrandBucket

brandbucket.com

専門家が厳選した 100,000 を超えるビジネス名から選択できる、オリジナルのブランド名マーケットプレイスです。一致する .com とロゴを入手し、当社のチームからブランディングに関する無料のアドバイスを入手してください。

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

こんにちは、こんにちは、初めまして。私たちは Marvin です。定性データ分析プラットフォームおよびリサーチ リポジトリは、すべての顧客知識を一元化し、ユーザー中心の製品を設計できるように設計されています。高度な AI を活用して調査の退屈な部分を自動化するため、ユーザーは豊富なユーザー インサイトを自由に整理、分析、発見、共有できます。 heyMarvin.com にアクセスしてデモを予約し、お客様が「非常に印象的 - UX 研究分野における大きな変化」と呼んでいる新機能をご覧ください。

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

LaunchList

LaunchList

getlaunchlist.com

早期ユーザーのバイラルな待機リストを作成します。 発売前のゲーム化されたバイラル待機リストを使用して、発売時間を節約し、初期段階の製品へのサインアップを増やします

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。

Userback

Userback

userback.io

#1 ビジュアル ユーザー フィードバック プラットフォーム ユーザーのフィードバックは [@#!#+$?%] 難しいです。そのため、20,000 を超えるソフトウェア チームが、収集から終了までのフィードバック ループを自動化、合理化、構造化するために Userback を選択しています。 - コンテキストに応じたアプリ内ビデオと画面キャプチャを使用してフィードバックを充実させます - ユーザーが本当に必要とする機能と修正を優先します - 既存のワークフローとプロジェクト プラットフォームに統合

Netigate

Netigate

netigate.net

Netigate は、顧客や従業員からのフィードバックのための包括的なソリューションを提供します。実用的な洞察を取得し、データに基づいた意思決定を行います。

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO は、急成長する企業が実験やコンバージョン率の最適化に使用する市場をリードする A/B テスト ツールです。

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Howuku は、訪問者の記録、ヒートマップ、フィードバック ウィジェット、A/B テストなどを使用して、高パフォーマンスのユーザー エクスペリエンスを作成するのに役立つツールのセットです。

PureSpectrum - Insights

PureSpectrum - Insights

purespectrum.com

PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...

methinks

methinks

methinks.io

methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app

Cambri

Cambri

cambri.io

Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...

Vuepak

Vuepak

vuepak.com

Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...

EthOS

EthOS

ethosapp.com

EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...

VALUE SERP

VALUE SERP

valueserp.com

VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.

Testelium

Testelium

testelium.com

Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.

Corus

Corus

cor.us

The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.

Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken

snappykraken.com

Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!

Scale SERP

Scale SERP

scaleserp.com

Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...

Rockee

Rockee

rockee.io

Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...

Reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai

reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...

YoHe

YoHe

yohe.io

YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...

Betafi

Betafi

betafi.co

Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...

Field Agent

Field Agent

fieldagent.net

The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...

Remesh

Remesh

remesh.ai

Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.

Publisher Finders

Publisher Finders

publisherfinders.com

Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...

Highlight

Highlight

letshighlight.com

Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...

PlaybookUX

PlaybookUX

playbookux.com

PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.