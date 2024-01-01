PRShots
Online image/video and press release library PRShots is a fantastic vehicle for allowing press and influencers to access high-res images, video and press releases. If you choose PRshots to host your images and press releases you will get immediate access to a community of over 30,000 worldwide media who are attracted to the site by the ability to quickly and easily download images from over 150+ brands including Next, Marks and Spencer, Liberty, Matalan, Primark and many many more, all in one place, with just one login.
