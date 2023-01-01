代替案 - Prelaunch.com

WebCatalog

TinyLetter

TinyLetter は、ビジネス向けの高度なレポートや機能を求めていない人に、クリーンで簡単なライティング エクスペリエンスを提供します。

SleekFlow

SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...

Chatarmin

Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...

Retention.com

Retention.com は、世界をリードするマーケティング自動化プラットフォームと統合し、業界をリードするデータ統合システムを通じて視聴者の成長を最大化し、放棄されたカートの収益を取り戻し、失効した視聴者を再エンゲージします。顧客維持率を高め、放棄収益を 10 倍に増やすように構築されたプラットフォームを使用して、e コマース ストアの未利用収益を最大化します。

SuperBuzz

GPT-3 テクノロジーを使用して保持トラフィックと収益を向上

