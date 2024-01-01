代替案 - Postaga
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. は、広報およびアーンド メディア ソフトウェア会社およびサービス プロバイダーです。同社はケイマン諸島で法人化され、イリノイ州シカゴに本社を置いています。世界中のクライアントと。同社は、2017 年 6 月に逆合併により株式を公開しました。Web ベースの PR およびサービスとしてのアーンド メディア ソフトウェア (SaaS) スイートである Cision Communications Cloud に加えて、同社はオンライン広報およびメディア サービス PRNewswire、PRWeb、Bulletin Intelligence、 L'Argus de la pre...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
テレビ、ラジオ、ニュース、ポッドキャスト、ソーシャル向けのクラス最高のメディア モニタリング サービスと、業界で最も正確なメディア コンタクト データベースです。
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (旧 MediaMiser ) は、広報およびマーケティングの専門家向けのメディア監視および分析ソフトウェアとプロフェッショナル サービスのプロバイダーです。 Agility PR Solutions は、独自のテクノロジーを使用して、ソーシャル、伝統的、デジタル メディアにわたる 200,000 以上のソースからコンテンツを監視、集約、分析、共有し、詳細な分析レポートと毎日の説明を顧客に提供しています。顧客には、フォーチュン 500 企業数社やカナダ政府機関が含まれます。 2014 年 7 月、ビジネス プロセス、テクノロジー、コンサルティング サー...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するコンテンツを見つけます。重要なインフルエンサーとコラボレーションします。 コンテンツの洞察を使用して、アイデアの生成、パフォーマンスの高いコンテンツの作成、パフォーマンスの監視、インフルエンサーの特定を行います。 BuzzSumo は、80 億件の記事、4,200 万件の Web サイト、300 件のエンゲージメント、50 万件のジャーナリスト、4 億 9,200 万件の質問に関するコンテンツ マーケティング データを利用して、50 万人以上のマーケティング担当者の戦略を強化しています。
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream は、世界最高のマーケティング担当者が製品、サービス、コンテンツを宣伝してリンク、話題、ブランドを構築するのに役立つ Web ベースのソフトウェアです。
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly は、組織がファンを作成することを目的としてストーリーを公開、配布、所有するのを支援するストーリーテリング プラットフォームです。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack を使用して、ジャーナリストを見つけ、あなたの記事について報道陣を獲得し、ニュースを監視し、PR の影響について報告します。ジャーナリストはポートフォリオを構築し、キャリアを加速できます。
Skeepers
octoly.com
最先端のインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Octoly は、精査されたマイクロインフルエンサーと消費者を大規模に結び付けることで、ブランドの認知度を高め、信頼を築き、売上を伸ばすのに役立ちます。ブランドは、当社の厳選されたコミュニティを活用して、ギフト製品と引き換えにソーシャル メディア投稿や e コマース レビューを作成します。
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ はあなたのメディア関係を変革します。 1 か所で、メディア リストの作成、プレス リリースの配布、ストーリーの売り込み、プレス リリース レポートの閲覧を行うことができます。ニュースを即座に共有できるので、手間がかかりません。
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
メディア報道を自動的に収集してレポートします。 PeakMetrics は、何百万もの非構造化クロスチャネル メディア データセットからリアルタイムで洞察を抽出し、実用的なデータを作成します。
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud は、世界で最も包括的なエンドツーエンドのイベント テクノロジーと関連サービスを提供し、イベントの作成と管理を強化します。単一のセッションから常時接続のエクスペリエンスまで、場所、形式、サイズ、長さに関係なく、イベントのライフサイクル全体を管理します。 Notified を使用すると、イベント プランナー、マーケティング担当者、コミュニケーションの専門家は、1 つのプラットフォームから没入型エクスペリエンスを作成し、エンゲージメントを促進し、有益な洞察を掘り起こし、ROI を最大化することができます。 - 対面イベント: 論文の募集から議題の作成まで、登...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger by Sprout Social は、Omnicom、Havas Media、Ralph Lauren、Ketchum、Social Chain、Spindrift、Takumi、Valvoline、Dolce & Gabbana など、今日の大手ブランドや代理店のソーシャル メディア マーケティング業界に革命をもたらしました。データ駆動型のソーシャル インテリジェンス プラットフォームにより、マーケティング担当者はキャンペーンを計画し、ワークフローの効率を最大化し、クリエイターとつながり、ROI を正確に測定できます。詳細については、taggermedia.com をご覧くださ...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
インフルエンサーを数秒で見つけます。 Instagram、Youtube、Tiktok、Twitch のインフルエンサーに場所やカテゴリごとにすぐにアクセスできます。視聴者を分析し、連絡を取ります。
PressRush
pressrush.com
PressRush で PR キャンペーンを強化する メディア連絡先データベース、メディアリスト、広報用ジャーナリスト検索
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
オンライン PR の効果を実感してください!ブランドについて何が言われているかを監視し、ストーリーを作成し、視聴者を特定して関与させ、結果を分析します。