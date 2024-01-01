Posh AI
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：posh.ai
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるPosh AIのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how financial services companies connect with their customers and automate contact center workflow. Our AI platform spans messaging and voice channels.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： posh.ai
免責事項：WebCatalogはPosh AIによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。