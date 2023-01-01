Planning Center
WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード。
MacとPC用WebCatalogにあるPlanning Centerのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Webアプリをメニューバー（トレイ）に追加すると、キーボードショットカットですばやくアクセスできます。
アプリをデフォルトのメールクライアントとして設定したり、ウィンドウを並べたり、通知を管理したりなどできます！
デスクを離れる時は、パスワードまたはTouch IDを使ってアプリをロックできます。
広告をブロックし、トラッカーが個人データにアクセスするのを防ぎ、ウェブサイトを高速化します。
ウェブサイト： login.planningcenteronline.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはPlanning Centerによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。
