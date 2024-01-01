WebCatalog

PerkSweet

PerkSweet

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：perksweet.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるPerkSweetのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows your Company to spend directly on employees and show your team you care. PerkSweet integrates seamlessly with Slack. Check us out on the Slack app store!

カテゴリー:

Business
報酬とインセンティブ ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： perksweet.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはPerkSweetによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

IncentivePilot

IncentivePilot

incentivepilot.com

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

StoreCash Perks

StoreCash Perks

storecashperks.com

RepeatMD

RepeatMD

repeatmd.com

Prezzee Business

Prezzee Business

business.prezzee.com.au

Prezzee

Prezzee

prezzee.com.au

Prepaidify

Prepaidify

prepaidify.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

こちらもおすすめ

Giftbit

Giftbit

giftbit.com

Please Share

Please Share

pleaseshare.co

dash.fi

dash.fi

dash.fi

Hirebook

Hirebook

hirebook.com

Punkpost

Punkpost

punkpost.com

Bend

Bend

usebend.com

Check

Check

checkhq.com

GoodSeeker

GoodSeeker

goodseeker.com

Be Well

Be Well

letsbewell.ca

Domuso

Domuso

domuso.com

Emburse Spend

Emburse Spend

emburse.com

atSpoke

atSpoke

askspoke.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.