Paylode
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having an entire partnerships team in your corner. We vet and pre-negotiate thousands of perks offers from top consumer brands, and provide easy no-code tools to save companies massive amounts of time and overhead. Perks programs increase conversion rates, retention, engagement, satisfaction, and ultimately, long-term customer happiness, while also unlocking a new stream of revenue for your business. Learn more at https://paylode.com/
