代替案 - paiza
Podium
podium.com
レビュー、メッセージング、支払い、Web チャットなどを使用して、ビジネスに不公平な優位性を与えます。
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv の小規模ビジネス ソフトウェア (CRM、テキストおよび電子メール マーケティング、ソーシャル メディア、Web サイトなど) を使用して、いつでも、どこでも、どのデバイスでも顧客を管理できます。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
G2
g2.com
ユーザー評価とソーシャル データに基づいて、最高のビジネス ソフトウェアとサービスを比較します。 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM、マーケティング ソフトウェアのレビュー。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
ローカル検索で成功するためのオールインワン プラットフォーム · BrightLocal を使用してランキングを上げ、評判を高め、ローカル検索で目立つようにしましょう。
Yext
yext.com
Yext は、オンライン ブランド管理の分野で事業を展開するニューヨーク市のテクノロジー企業です。アプリ、検索エンジン、その他の機能のクラウドベースのネットワークを使用して、ブランドの更新を提供します。同社は、ハワード ラーマン、ブライアン ディステルバーガー、ブレント メッツによって 2006 年に設立されました。最近の統計によると、2019年の時価総額は20億ドル以上、2021会計年度の収益は3億5,470万ドルとなっています。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
独自のブランドでデジタル ソリューションを販売する最も簡単な方法。 Vendasta は、中小企業にデジタル ソリューションを提供する企業向けのホワイトラベル プラットフォームです。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
より多くのレビューを獲得し、評判を築く最も簡単な方法です。ソーシャルメディアで話題を作り、SEOを改善し、より多くの売上を獲得しましょう。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
レビュー、ストーリー、ソーシャル メディア フィード、写真を収集し、Web サイトに埋め込むための最高の UGC プラットフォームです。自動的に！
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers は、受賞歴のある顧客レビュー ソフトウェア会社です。さらに多くのレビューを取得します。顧客に対応する。顧客エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を見つけます。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter は、複数の拠点を持つブランドに、大規模な顧客エクスペリエンスの監視、分析、改善に必要なローカルの洞察とツールを提供します。
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
2015 年以来、Experience.com は、AI を活用した世界クラスのオンライン評判、レビュー、プレゼンス管理ソリューションを提供し、企業や専門家がオンライン プレゼンスと顧客と従業員のエンゲージメントを強化できるよう支援してきました。何百万もの組織の進化と改善を支援するという共同使命を持った Experience.com の統合 SaaS プラットフォームは、デジタル マーケティング イノベーションの最前線で業界をリードし続けています。
Partoo
partoo.co
Partoo の使命は、企業のインターネット上での認知度を高め、電子上での評判を向上させ、より多くの顧客を獲得できるよう支援することです。当社のオールインワン ソリューションは、直感的なダッシュボードを通じて戦略的な意思決定を可能にし、意思決定者が ROI を測定し、永続的な顧客関係を育むことを可能にします。 Partoo は、マクドナルド、トヨタ、カルフール、スポーツ ダイレクトなどの大企業だけでなく、中小企業も含め、さまざまな業界の幅広い国内および国際企業と連携しています。当社のローカル リスティング ソリューションはシンプルなので、企業はローカル レベルとブランド レベルの両方でツールを...
Synup
synup.com
Synup は、ローカル リスティング、評判管理、ソーシャル メディア管理の 3 つのアプローチでブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを変革します。 Synup を使用すると、ブランドは、1 つの総合的なダッシュボードで、すべての場所およびメディア チャネルにわたって、関連性があり信頼できるビジネス コンテンツを配信できます。ブランドは、オンラインのレビュー、ランキング、エンゲージメントを向上させながら、すべてのビジネス拠点のリストとコンテンツを管理および最適化できるようになりました。 Synup は、あらゆるオンライン プロファイルとプラットフォームをマーケティング チャネルに変えて ROI を...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
ローカル ビジネスを強化する世界最先端のマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォーム。無料トライアルアカウントを使用して、より多くのクライアントを獲得し、紹介を最大化し、顧客維持率を向上させます。地元のビジネスオーナーと提携し、成果をさらに高めるための大量のプレミアムアプリや事前構築済みの統合を発見してください。登録は無料です（クレジットカードは必要ありません）。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
チャネルマーケティングオートメーションを通じて 分散型マーケティングのすべてのニーズに 1 つのプラットフォームで対応