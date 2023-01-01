代替案 - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot は、マーケティング、販売、顧客サービス、CRM ソフトウェアの完全なプラットフォームに加えて、ビジネスの成長を支援する方法論、リソース、サポートを提供します。無料のツールから始めて、成長に合わせてアップグレードしてください。
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc は、SaaS ソフトウェアを提供するアメリカのソフトウェア会社です。このプラットフォームは販売プロセス ソフトウェアを提供します。 PandaDoc はカリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに拠点を置き、ベラルーシのミンスクとフロリダ州セントピーターズバーグに主なオフィスを置いています。電子署名、ワークフロー管理、ドキュメント ビルダー、CPQ 機能が組み込まれたサービスとしてのドキュメント自動化ソフトウェア。
Accelo
accelo.com
プロジェクト、リテイナー、販売、サービスの管理を簡素化します。クライアントデータベース全体の可視性を高め、プロセスを改善し、専門知識にもっと時間を費やします。
Qwilr
qwilr.com
すべての取引を封印します。目立つ、世界クラスのバイヤーエクスペリエンスを提供するウェブベースの提案で、より多くの利益を獲得します。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring は、ソフトウェアやその他のオンライン デジタル製品を販売する企業にフルサービスの電子商取引プラットフォームを提供するサービスとしてのソフトウェア (SaaS) 企業です。
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress は、Amazon と eBay の販売者向けの市場をリードするインテリジェントな価格再設定ソリューションであり、売上と利益率の向上を可能にします。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap は、e コマース、B2B、SaaS 企業向けのオンライン決済ソリューションであり、オンライン ビジネス向けのグローバルな決済処理および決済ゲートウェイ ソリューションに特化しています。
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 販売見積ソフトウェアは、決して同じものになることはありません。 Quoter は、プロフェッショナル サービスの買い手と売り手の間の摩擦を取り除く、見積りから現金までのプラットフォームです。今すぐ販売プロセスをアップグレードしましょう。
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
原価見積ソフトウェアはどのようにして CNC 機械工場の売上を伸ばすことができるでしょうか?オンライン CNC 見積もりを即時提供することで、機械工場が顧客の変化するニーズに対応できるようになります。社内で使用して、RFQ の応答時間を数分に短縮したり、DigiFabster の機械工場見積ソフトウェアを使用してサイトで 24 時間 365 日オンライン見積と注文を提供したりできます。
Pricer24
pricer24.com
流通業者、ベンダー、メーカーにとっての複雑な意思決定: MSRP の管理、市場と傾向の分析、市場レポート、製品分析、動的価格設定。
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Excel の柔軟性を備えたエンタープライズ CRM の機能。メーカー担当者と代理店向けのオールインワン販売システム。分散したスプレッドシートから単一の集中アプリケーションに移行することで、販売、見積、サービス、財務を合理化します。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora はサブスクリプション管理のリーダーです。 Zuora の高度な請求ツール スイートを使用して、成功するサブスクリプション ビジネスを構築し、成長させましょう。
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
当社は、接続業界に位置情報に関する洞察と自動化ツールを提供し、より多くの取引を獲得できるように支援します。ネットワークの売買を変革します。
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape は、e コマース企業やブランドの競合他社の価格監視に特化した Software as a Service (SaaS) 会社で、企業がより多くの売上を獲得し、収益を最大化できるようにします。当社は、オンライン販売者が価格、在庫、品揃えなどの競合他社のデータに基づいて価格戦略を最適化できるよう支援します。 PriceShape を使用すると、競合他社の製品価格の完全な概要がパーソナライズされたダッシュボードに表示されます。また、当社は、あらゆるニーズに合ったさまざまな動的価格設定ルールと戦略をユーザーに提供することにも特化しています。これらの機能を利用することで、お客様は競...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound は、マーケティング資料の提示から注文の構成と収集に至るまで、販売プロセス全体をデジタル化、加速、管理するオールインワンの販売ツールです。 Apparound の主な機能は次のとおりです。 コンテンツ共有: パンフレット、カタログ、製品仕様、プレゼンテーション、ビデオ、価格表、プロモーションなどのマーケティング資料をデジタル形式で営業チームに同時に配布します。クリックするだけでコンテンツを簡単に検索し、電子メールで送信できます。 Quote Configurator: 複数の製品、オプションのサービス、バンドル、割引、プロモーションを含む、エラーのない見積りを作成します。顧客...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps は、シンプルな使命を持った最新のディール デスク プラットフォームです。企業がスケーラブルなディール デスク オペレーションを構築できるようにすることで、営業組織がより多くの取引をより迅速に成約し、ブランドを統一し、契約エラーを削減し、一元化された契約リポジトリを提供できるようにします。 ***共同作業、価格設定、見積もり*** メールや Slack メッセージをやり取りすることなく、共同で取引を作成します。 -状況に応じた取引の決定 -変更の監査証跡 -きめ細かな承認 ***
vloxq
vloxq.com
vloxq CPQ を使用すると、数分で見積もりを作成できます。当社のソリューションは完全にカスタマイズ可能で、導入が簡単です。優秀な営業担当者は、営業管理に時間を浪費するのをやめ、代わりに自動化によって時間の 90% を節約する時期が来ています。レガシー システム、スプレッドシート、文書テンプレート、手動データ転送などを置き換えます。vloxq は、製品情報、計算スプレッドシート、法的文書などを組み合わせることで、見積作成時のプロセスのいくつかのステップを自動化できます (スクリーンショットを参照)。このプロセスを簡素化することで、平均注文額を増やし、より正確な予測を作成し、不必要でリスクの...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ は、販売を効率化する B2B e コマース プラットフォームです。構成、価格、見積 (CPQ) を行うことで、より効率的な作業環境を構築し、完全に自動化されニーズに合わせた注文受付を実現します。
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
2021 年 1 月に設立され、カリフォルニア州サンタクララに本社を置く MonetizeNow は、B2B SaaS 専用に構築されたフルサイクルの収益自動化プラットフォームです。 MonetizeNow の統合見積 (CPQ)、請求、および使用状況プラットフォームは、GTM アーキテクチャ内のポイント ソリューションを必要とせずに、すべての価格モデルと販売チャネルを管理する、合理化された見積から現金化 (Q2C) プロセスを作成します。
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts は、最先端かつ安全なクラウドベースの見積もりおよび見積りシステムを提供することで、ジョブ ショップ、受託製造会社、仕上げ会社のビジネスの改善と成長を支援することを使命としています。ペーパーレスパーツは、CNC旋盤、CNCフライススイスネジ加工、板金加工、積層造形、ワイヤーEDM、ウォータージェット、レーザー切断、キャストウレタンなど、あらゆる製造プロセスをサポートする見積・見積プラットフォームです。ペーパーレス パーツは単なる見積もりツールではなく、販売、価格設定、収益創出のツールです。ペーパーレス パーツ ソフトウェアは、最新のビジネス プロセス自動化ツールと...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe は、最新の SaaS 企業向けの適応型見積、請求、収益プラットフォームです。完全に統一されました。サイロはありません。見積りから収益まで調整不要。世界有数の SaaS 企業と協力して設計された Subskribe は、ランプアップ エンゲージメント、中期アップセル、柔軟な割引などの革新的な取引構造により、企業が収益を最大化できるよう支援します。その結果、市場投入までの時間が短縮され、売上高が増加し、運用コストが大幅に節約されます。 Subskribe は、進化する取引向けに設計されています。これは、個々の品目に至るまで、時間の経過とともに変化する可能性のある動的な注文の単一...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails の Services CPQ は、エンタープライズ テクノロジー企業がプロフェッショナル サービスの見積もりを迅速かつ簡単に作成できるように支援します。当社は、複雑なサービスを販売しているものの、正確さと適時性が課題となっているチームに最適です。 WorkRails Services CPQ プラットフォームはサービスの販売方法を標準化し、再現性、規模、収益の加速を可能にします。 WorkRails は、営業、プロフェッショナル サービス、およびそのクライアント間のサイロを打破し、他の記録システムに接続し、二重入力やエラーを排除し、販売を容易にします。 WorkRails ...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo は、カスタム、製品化からサブスクリプションに至るまで、販売サービスを合理化するためのオールインワン ソフトウェアです。起業家や代理店が自動化の助けを借りて内部プロセスをスピードアップするのに役立ちます。独自のワークフローを作成し、請求書を自動的に生成し、顧客が簡単に購入できるプロフェッショナルなサービス カタログを誇ります。これは、ダッシュボードの代わりにチャットを業務の中心として提案するシンプルでエレガントなソリューションであり、新しいクライアントのリクエストごとに会話スレッドが作成されます。見積書、請求書、支払い、メッセージを送信する場所です。タブやアプリ間の切り替えを完全に忘...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency は ERP とシームレスに統合して、配布を自動化し、収益を最適化し、顧客ロイヤルティを維持します。
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
主要な CPQ および CLM によって収益が拡大。見積書と契約書を作成し、購入者と関わり、購入者のリアルタイムの洞察を得るための統合プラットフォーム。
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
製造は複雑です。販売するべきではありません。 In Mind Cloud は、製造業向けに作られた世界で唯一のスケーラブルなデジタル販売プラットフォームです。販売プロセスを加速し、より多くの取引を獲得し、予想よりも早く競合他社に先んじることができます。