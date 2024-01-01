Ongage was founded in 2011 by a team of entrepreneurial professionals passionate about email marketing. Today, it fuels the growth of large-volume email operations, allowing email marketers, CRM, loyalty, and automation managers to easily optimize sends, segments, reach, and engagement. We understand that the ease with which you make decisions impacts success. That’s why we made it easy on Ongage to send customers and subscribers on personalized journeys based on data from our action-based dashboard and in-depth reports. If you’re considering an end-to-end email marketing platform, and plan on fashioning meaningful relationships at scale, talk to us.

