代替案 - OneLocal
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye は、包括的な顧客体験プラットフォームです。あらゆる規模の 60,000 以上の企業が毎日 BirdEye を使用しており、レビューを通じてオンラインで見つけられ、テキスト メッセージによるやり取りで顧客に選ばれ、調査と洞察ツールで最高の企業となっています。
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate は、アフィリエイトと紹介マーケティングのすべてのニーズに対応します。 Tapfiliate を Shopify、WooCommerce、その他 30 以上の統合と同期します。
Talkable
talkable.com
オンライン ストア、ローカル ビジネス、B2B サービス向けの優れた紹介マーケティング プログラム ✅。成長マーケティングのための顧客ロイヤルティ プログラム。起動、テスト、最適化が簡単です。顧客にご褒美をあげましょう！
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
繁栄するブランドはアンバサダーとともに構築されます。 Shopify、Amazon、WooCommerce と統合されたオールインワンのブランド アンバサダー管理ソフトウェア。
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
ビジネスを一晩中、毎晩成長させましょう。 GrowSurf は、テクノロジー系スタートアップ向けの紹介ソフトウェアです。当社のお客様は 300 ～ 1000% の ROI + 9 ～ 40% の月次成長を実現しています。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
より多くのレビューを獲得し、評判を築く最も簡単な方法です。ソーシャルメディアで話題を作り、SEOを改善し、より多くの売上を獲得しましょう。
Rewardful
rewardful.com
最大のファンを最高のマーケティング担当者に変えましょう。 Rewardful は、SaaS 企業が Stripe & Paddle を使用してアフィリエイトおよび紹介プログラムをセットアップする簡単な方法です。アカウントを接続するだけで、紹介、割引、手数料を追跡できます。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo は、顧客レビュー、ビジュアル マーケティング、ロイヤリティ、紹介、SMS マーケティングのための最先端のソリューションを備えた e コマース マーケティング プラットフォームです。 Yotpo を使用してブランドがどのように成長を促進できるかについて詳しくは、こちらをご覧ください。
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
あなた自身の顧客が新しい売上を促進するのに役立っているところを想像してみてください。顧客の紹介は、バイラル マーケティングとビジネスの繁栄の鍵です。 ReferralCandy を使用して、この仲間からの影響力の驚くべき力を自分のストアにもたらしましょう。
Smile.io
smile.io
世界で最も信頼できるロイヤルティ アプリを使用して、初めての顧客を永遠の顧客に変えましょう。 1 億 2,500 万人を超える買い物客が Smile を通じてポイントを獲得しています。人々が愛するものを与えてください。
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
SaaS のアフィリエイトと紹介の追跡。 独自のアフィリエイトおよび紹介プログラムを数分で開始できます。 Stripe、Paddle、Recurly、Braintree、Chargebee、または当社の API との迅速な統合。
LinkMink
linkmink.com
SaaS の収益を拡大する サーバーやコードは必要ありません。 Stripe の Payment Links を使用している企業は、コピーアンドペーストの統合により 5 分で紹介の追跡を開始できます。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
アンバサダーは、マーケティング担当者が口コミの力を活用して顧客、紹介、収益を増加できるように支援します。マーケター向けのソフトウェアは紹介マーケティングを簡素化し、顧客、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、パートナーの登録、追跡、報酬の付与、管理のプロセスを自動化します。世界中の消費者ブランドや B2B 企業は、Ambassador の先駆的なソフトウェアを使用して、紹介マーケティング プログラム、パートナーおよびアフィリエイト プログラム、インフルエンサー キャンペーンを迅速に導入、拡張、最適化しています。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero は、アフィリエイト、インフルエンサー、紹介マーケティングのすべてが 1 つになった強力なソフトウェアです。 GrowthHero は午後わずか 49 ドルからご利用いただけます。成功のための完全に柔軟なツール: - ホワイトラベルのパートナーポータル、コード不要で完全にカスタマイズ可能 - カスタマイズ可能なトラッキング URL や割引コードを共有 - Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify アプリ、BigCommerce アプリ経由で統合 - あらゆるビジネスタイプに最適 -市場をリードする API/Zapier 接続、さらにカスタマイズと自動化 - 優れた...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
エンゲージメントを高める電子メール自動化ソフトウェア。 コンバージョンを促進するパーソナライズされたコンテンツで電子メールの視聴者を引きつけます。 Upland Adestra は、世界的なブランドや成長中のブランド向けに、ファーストパーソン マーケティングの電子メールとライフサイクル マーケティング ソリューションを提供する世界有数のプロバイダーです。
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
Account Experience ソフトウェアは、アンケート以外のデータを含むアカウントからのフィードバックを自動的に取得し、リアルタイムで最前線のマネージャーに配信します。これにより、プロモーター ベースの紹介による顧客離れの削減、アップセルの推進、新規ビジネスの成約に役立ちます。
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder は、アンバサダー、インフルエンサー、アフィリエイトを 1 つ屋根の下にまとめたいと考えているマーケティング チームのための、エンドツーエンドのエンタープライズ クリエイター管理プラットフォームです。 Benefit Cosmetics、Kendra Scott、goPuff & Live Nation などの消費者重視のブランドはすべて、SocialLadder を使用して顧客を通じてマーケティングを行い、顧客を成長の原動力に変え、コミュニティを活性化してコンテンツを作成し、コンバージョンを増加させます。 SocialLadder テクノロジーを使用すると、コミュニケ...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo は、顧客の写真の配布を簡素化および自動化する写真とビデオのマーケティング ソリューションで、ツアーおよびアクティビティのオペレーターは次のことが可能になります。 - 写真の思い出を通じてゲストの体験を向上させる。 - 顧客の質の高いソーシャル投稿やオンライン レビューを通じて、口コミマーケティングを促進します。 - あなたのビジネスに新たな予約を生み出してくれる支持者を特定します
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence は、GTM チームの社会的証明を自動化し、検証済みのケーススタディ、お客様の声、統計を数分で生成する顧客の声のプラットフォームです。 UserEvidence は、アンケートやサードパーティのレビューを使用して、カスタマー ジャーニー全体を通じてフィードバックを継続的に収集し、製品の価値を証明するカスタマー ストーリー ライブラリを作成します。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai、Ramp などの革新的な B2B 企業は、UserEvidence を利用して本物の顧客ストーリーを大規模に作成しています。
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
マーケティングは実験です。そして、デジタル マーケティング戦略の次の素晴らしい実験は、ユーザー生成コンテンツ (UGC) を活用して視聴者を増やし、視聴者エンゲージメントを強化し、収益を増やすことです。これはLoudCrowdで起こります。 LoudCrowd は、世界で急成長しているブランドと協力して、ユーザーが作成したコンテンツの成長戦略をサポートしています。このプラットフォームは、UGC の価値を測定し、顧客エンゲージメントを整理および自動化し、貴重な UGC を生み出した顧客に報酬を生み出すツールを使用して、顧客主導の成長を可能にします。 LoudCrowd は、史上最大の熱心な視聴者...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
ローカル ビジネスを強化する世界最先端のマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォーム。無料トライアルアカウントを使用して、より多くのクライアントを獲得し、紹介を最大化し、顧客維持率を向上させます。地元のビジネスオーナーと提携し、成果をさらに高めるための大量のプレミアムアプリや事前構築済みの統合を発見してください。登録は無料です（クレジットカードは必要ありません）。
Roster
getroster.com
誰もが影響力を持っており、最高のブランドはそれを活用するために Roster を使用します。 Roster を使用すると、企業は熱心な顧客をブランド アンバサダーに変え、ソーシャル メディアでの認知度を高め、レビューなどのマーケティング活動を強化し、収益を促進します。 Roster の包括的なツールセットは、企業を支援します: (1) コミュニティの採用、参加、報酬 (2) ブランド認知度の拡大 (3) ユーザー生成コンテンツの活用 (4) 口コミ収益の促進
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch は、モバイルアプリや Web アプリの内外を問わず、どこにいても顧客を引き付ける、洗練された紹介およびロイヤルティ マーケティング ソフトウェアです。世界で最も革新的で有名なブランドの一部は、支持者に報酬を与え、忠実なコミュニティを構築し、収益の成長を加速するために SaaSquatch を使用しています。 SaaSquatch は、最先端のロイヤルティおよび紹介プログラムにも対応できる柔軟性を備えているため、選択したあらゆる行動に対して支持者に報酬を与えることができ、紹介を通じて支持者が顧客ベースの拡大を支援できるようになります。当社の報酬エンジンを使用すると、独自の獲...
Reditus
getreditus.com
初期費用なしで MRR を向上させます。 B2B SaaS 用のアフィリエイト プログラム プラットフォームで、アフィリエイト プログラムを新たな高みに成長させます。