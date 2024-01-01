代替案 - OneLinkBio
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly は URL 短縮サービスおよびリンク管理プラットフォームです。 Bitly, Inc. は 2008 年に設立され、ニューヨーク市に拠点を置く非公開企業です。 Bitly は、ソーシャル ネットワーキング、SMS、電子メールで使用される、毎月 6 億のリンクを短縮します。 Bitly は、多くの人が短縮 URL を使用した結果作成された集計データへのアクセスに料金を請求することで収益を上げています。 2017 年、Spectrum Equity は Bitly の過半数株式を 6,400 万ドルで取得しました。2018 年 8 月の時点で、Bitly は 375 億を超える UR...
Beacons
beacons.ai
ビーコンは、ファンが気に入る自己紹介 Web サイトへのリンクを構築する最も簡単な方法です。しかも無料です。
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com は、扱いにくいリンクをより管理しやすく使いやすい URL に短縮するオリジナルの URL 短縮ツールです。
BL.INK
bl.ink
エンタープライズ リンク管理。グローバル チームにコラボレーション、コンプライアンス、創造性を提供して、あらゆるエンゲージメントを改善し、データを保護し、クリックごとに信頼性を生み出します。
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
カスタム ドメインを使用した URL 短縮機能。業界をリードするリンク管理プラットフォームを使用して、URL を短縮し、ブランド化し、追跡します。無料試用。 API、短縮URL、カスタムドメイン。
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply は、コンバージョンを促進する唯一のリンク短縮ツールです。共有するすべてのページに行動喚起を簡単に埋め込むことで、どこにでもメッセージを表示できます。無料でフォロワーをユーザーや顧客に変えましょう。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe は、共有するすべてのリンクにリターゲティング ピクセルを含む URL 短縮ツールです。強力なブランドリンクを作成すると、クリック数が最大 34% 増加します。
Pixel
pxl.to
Pixel は、リンクを強力なマーケティング ツールに変換することで、企業の輝きを支援します。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io は、UTM を構築、共有し、チームと同期するための最良の方法です。乱雑なスプレッドシートの使用をやめて、分析で適切なキャンペーン データを取得します。
Dub
dub.co
オープンソースの Bitly の代替案。 Dub は、分析機能と無料のカスタム ドメインが組み込まれたオープンソースのリンク短縮ツールです。
Onelink.to
onelink.to
すべてのアプリ ストアへの onelink.to でアプリのダウンロードを簡素化
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
短いリンクを完全に制御できる体験をしてください 完全な URL Shortener プラットフォーム、リンク管理、リンク分析、ディープ リンク、QR コード ジェネレーター、および Link in Bio。リンクを簡単に短縮、ブランド化、管理、追跡、共有できます。
GoLinks
golinks.io
直感的で安全な Go リンクをチームで共有します。 GoLinks® は、go/links と呼ばれる記憶に残る短いリンクを使用して、チームが情報を迅速に検索して共有できるようにすることで、生産性を向上させます。
Incises
incises.com
オールインワン リンク ツール - Incises.com。任意のページに行動喚起を追加するプレミアム リンク ツール、バイオ リンク、単一リンクでのマルチデバイス/地域ターゲティング、および URL 短縮。
Upslash
upslash.io
go リンクと呼ばれる覚えやすい短いリンクを使用して、チームが情報を迅速に検索して共有できるようにします。
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY は、短縮 URL を追跡、ブランド化、共有するための世界最短のリンク短縮サービスです。
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
クリック数とコンバージョン率を追跡し、リードを収集し、アフィリエイト製品の Web ページを作成するオールインワン プラットフォームを数回クリックするだけで実行できます。
shotcut.in
shotcut.in
Shotcut.in is a dynamic and innovative online platform that empowers individuals, businesses, and influencers to optimize their online presence. Our cutting-edge solutions include link shortening, bio pages, and QR code generation, all designed to streamline your digital marketing efforts. Whether y...
RedirHub
redirhub.com
RedirHub is a platform that simplifies website management for individuals and businesses. Our innovative tools make it easy to redirect URLs, monitor website traffic, and manage domain names. Whether you're an entrepreneur, marketer, or web developer, RedirHub has the solutions you need to succeed o...
Pinggy
pinggy.io
Pinggy provides secure tunnels to localhost for share your website or app easily. Create HTTP, TCP or TLS tunnels to your Mac / PC even if it is sitting behind firewalls and NATs. No need to configure a cloud or server to host your websites or apps. Pinggy provides a powerful TUI and a Web Debugger...
LinkerFit
linkerfit.me
A versatile link shortener that offers a range of powerful features. It allows you to quickly shorten long URLs into concise, shareable links. Additionally, it provides functionality for creating QR codes, making it easy for users to access your content using their smartphones. One of the standout f...
Katana Run
katana.run
Katana.Run is a digital URL shortener platform designed to simplify and optimize the process of transforming long links into concise, shareable URLs. Its capabilities extend beyond basic link shortening, offering features such as link customization, an integrated link library, and the ability to mod...
Bitelink
bitelink.co
Welcome to Bitelink – where innovation meets convenience in the world of link management. Say goodbye to cumbersome URLs and hello to sleek, shareable assets that pack a punch! Why Bitelink? * Transform long, complex URLs into concise, powerful links effortlessly. * Create customizable QR codes tha...
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
once.to
once.to
once.to is a modern, performant, feature-rich URL shortener (link shortener) that offers extensive click tracking and link analytics, targeting rules, UTM parameter tracking, A/B testing etc. It's also easily integrated with other services using Zapier automation.
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
キャッチーなコールトゥアクション、リターゲティングピクセル、ブランドリンク、強力な分析により、リンクを短縮、追跡、最適化します。
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL 短縮ツールは、オールインワンのリンク管理プラットフォームです。ブランドドメインとAPIを備えた最高のカスタムURL短縮ツール。 QR コードと高度な分析とレポートを備えたパーソナライズされたバニティ ショート リンク。代理店向けの専用インスタンス オプション。
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Linkjoy は、Linkin Bio、URL リターゲティング、キュレーション ページを使用して、あなたをサポートします。 ブランド認知度を高め、より多くの見込み顧客を獲得し、一度にターゲットを再設定します 訪問者。