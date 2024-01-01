WebCatalog

Onclusive

Onclusive

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and its success. We combine industry-leading data science with an international consultancy and best-in-class PR workflow tools to provide you with: • Monitoring – identify coverage and breaking news relevant to your brand and reputation across global media • Measurement – real-time measurement of your communications impact, key issues and media trends • Research & Consultancy – discover the drivers of reputation and communications success, and build more effective strategies and campaigns • PR & Comms Tools – a complete solution to manage your pressroom, campaign planning and media relationships Our technology, insights and expertise make sense of the fractured, fast-moving media world you work in, helping you elevate your performance and prove and improve your value. Day in, day out. For more information, visit onclusive.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @Onclusive.

カテゴリー:

Business
Media and Influencer Targeting Software

