代替案 - NuORDER
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect は無料の Web ベースのアプリケーションです。これにより、どこからでも 1 つのシンプルかつ安全なサイトでビジネス アプリケーションを使用および管理できます。
Convictional
convictional.com
Convictional を使用して、マルチベンダーの B2C または B2B マーケットプレイスを立ち上げます。当社は、小売業者や流通業者がマーケットプレイスやドロップシッピングのためにサードパーティのサプライヤーを調達、オンボーディング、統合できるようにします。
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
数分であなたの e コマース ストアをマーケットプレイスに変えましょう!数百人の販売者をオンボーディングし、販売に対するコミッションを獲得することで 10 倍に成長します。製品ラインナップを完成させて、業界のリーダーになりましょう。在庫ゼロ。マーケティングコストゼロ。無制限のアップサイド。 Shopify にインストール Shipturtle は、世界中の 1,000 以上のマーケットプレイスおよび D2C ブランドから信頼されています...
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker は、統合タイプに関係なく取引パートナーをシームレスに接続する、最高のマルチベンダー コマース プラットフォームです。当社の最新ソリューションは、小売業者やブランドがコマース プラットフォームを接続、調整、成長させ、重要なファーストパーティ データを活用して分析し、在庫リスクを軽減し、拡大した品揃えを管理することで顧客エクスペリエンスをコントロールできるようにします。クライアントのコマース プログラムの可視性を向上させることで、Logicbroker は小売業者やブランドを変革的な成長に向けてより適切に位置付けることができます。ビジネス ニーズと需要の変化に応じて、Log...
Labra
labra.io
Labra は、ISV やコンサルティング パートナーがクラウド ハイパースケーラーとより効率的に共同販売し、クラウド マーケットプレイスを通じてより多くの収益を生み出すことを可能にする世界初の分散クラウド コマース管理プラットフォームです。 Labra プラットフォームを使用すると、クラウド マーケットプレイス ビジネスの上場、統合、管理に対するゼロエンジニアリング アプローチが可能になります。当社のプラットフォームはすべてのデータを CRM に取り込むため、営業チームはビジネスの成長に集中できます。