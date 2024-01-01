Noviclick
ウェブサイト：noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot Free Traffic thanks to our self-developed 3-layer Fraud Filter ✅ Automatic refunds for suspicious traffic that slips through our filters ✅ No bonuses or promotions but a constant low margin ✅ Adequate support ✅ Fast development of feature requests So if you are interested in high quality push and popunder traffic do not hesitate to take a look at our website https://www.noviclick.com
