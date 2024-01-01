代替案 - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter は、音声会話を記憶、検索、共有できるスマートなメモアプリです。 Otter は、音声、文字起こし、話者の識別、インライン写真、キー フレーズを組み合わせたスマート ボイス ノートを作成します。ビジネスマン、ジャーナリスト、学生が、会議、インタビュー、講義など、重要な会話が行われるあらゆる場面で、より集中し、協力し、効率的に取り組むことができるように支援します。
Krisp
krisp.ai
リモート会議、ポッドキャスト、録音中にバックグラウンドノイズやエコーのない HD 音声をお楽しみください。 Krisp は騒音による気の散りを防ぎ、生産性とプロフェッショナリズムを向上させます。
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Voice AI をアプリに組み込みます。 新興企業から NASA に至るまで、Deepgram API は毎日何百万もの音声を文字に起こし、理解するために使用されています。高速、正確、スケーラブル、そしてコスト効率に優れています。開発者が自信を持って構築し、より迅速に出荷するために必要なものすべて。
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...