Nikkei ScoutAsia
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：scout.asia
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるNikkei ScoutAsiaのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
ScoutAsia is a corporate data and news service, powered by the Financial Times Group and Nikkei Inc. The ScoutAsia subscription provides up-to-the-minute data, news and context on more than 800,000 companies across more than 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN. Its databases allow subscribers to build detailed corporate profiles, gain insights and contexts, and stay informed of companies of interest.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： scout.asia
免責事項：WebCatalogはNikkei ScoutAsiaによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。