MySignature
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：mysignature.io
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるMySignatureのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
MySignature is an online email signature generator that helps create professional and visually compelling email signatures for Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Office 365, and email signature management for Google Workspace. No technical background needed. Plus, enjoy tracking email opens and clicks with no limits using MySignature extension for Gmail.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： mysignature.io
免責事項：WebCatalogはMySignatureによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。