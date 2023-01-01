Monetate
WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：monetate.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるMonetateのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
ウェブサイト： monetate.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはMonetateによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。