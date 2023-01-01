代替案 - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
私たちの使命は、世界の生産性を高めることです。これを行うために、タスク、ドキュメント、目標、チャットのすべてを置き換える 1 つのアプリを構築しました。
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. は、企業向けのクラウドベースの通信およびコラボレーション ソリューションを提供する米国の上場プロバイダーです。RingCentral CEO の Vlad Shmunis と CTO の Vlad Vendrow が 1999 年に会社を設立しました。RingCentral の投資家には、Doug Leone、Sequoia Capital、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners、DAG...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
バーチャル サミット、オンライン会議、ハイブリッド イベントに最適なプラットフォームを見つけてください。カスタム エクスペリエンスを通じてエンゲージメントを実現するように設計されています。無料でお試しください！
Whova
whova.com
対面イベント、ハイブリッド イベント、仮想イベント向けのオールインワン イベント管理ソフトウェア
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo は、世界で最も愛されているイベント ソフトウェアです。当社のプラットフォームは、あらゆる主催者、マーケティング担当者、出展者、参加者がイベントの力を最大限に発揮できるようにします。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
視聴者が気に入るウェビナーを主催しましょう。ダウンロードや手間をかけずに、簡単でカスタマイズ可能なウェビナー ソフトウェアを使用する準備ができている場合は、お帰りください。
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast は、魅力的なデジタル イベントや対面イベントを簡単に開催することでマーケティングを変革する、カスタマイズされた B2B イベント プラットフォームです。 Adobe、Microsoft、Zuora、Mailchimp などの企業の何千人もの企業 B2B マーケティング担当者が Goldcast を活用して、参加者数を増やし、魅力的なエクスペリエンスを作成し、イベント コンテンツを再利用し、インテント データを活用しています。 Goldcast を使用してイベントを強化し、真の視聴者エンゲージメント、ブランド開発、収益拡大を実現します。基本的なイベントを超えて、ウェビナーや製品...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
頭痛のない、よりスマートな展示会やカンファレンスの運営 Swapcard は、イベントでの収益増加を促進するために構築された、使いやすい登録およびエンゲージメント イベント プラットフォームです。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
実際の収益を促進する、より良いイベントを構築します。 どこで開催されるかに関係なく、あらゆるイベントは収益を拡大する機会となります。コンバージョンにつながるウェビナー、ウォッチ パーティー、デモ、カンファレンス、対面イベントなどの単一プラットフォームからのパイプラインを優先します。
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit は、厳選された紹介を大規模に推進する、AI を活用したマッチメイキング SaaS プラットフォームです。組織は、定期的なパーソナライズされた 1 対 1 接続またはピア グループ接続にオプトインするよう選択した視聴者をシームレスに招待でき、Orbiit がすべてのコミュニケーション、マッチング、スケジュール設定、フィードバック収集、分析を処理します。 Orbiit を使用している大手企業やコミュニティ (Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association など) は、87 の NPS、参加者の具体的な成果、およびこれらの...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
イベントとウェビナーのための統合プラットフォーム。 複数のツールを統合してイベントのワークフローを簡素化し、優れた出席者のエクスペリエンスと洞察を実現します。