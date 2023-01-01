WebCatalog

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)

