Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： momice.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはMomiceによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。