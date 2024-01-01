Miden
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：miden.co
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるMidenのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Miden is building a modern infrastructure that facilitates the launch of card programs and various financial products for businesses in Sub-Sahran Africa. Just by reducing integration time, card fraud, improving stability, and being customer focused we quickly rose to top 5 in TPV among card issuing Fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa within 8 months of launch.
ウェブサイト： miden.co
免責事項：WebCatalogはMidenによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。