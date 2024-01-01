Miden is building a modern infrastructure that facilitates the launch of card programs and various financial products for businesses in Sub-Sahran Africa. Just by reducing integration time, card fraud, improving stability, and being customer focused we quickly rose to top 5 in TPV among card issuing Fintechs in Sub-Saharan Africa within 8 months of launch.

ウェブサイト： miden.co

免責事項：WebCatalogはMidenによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。