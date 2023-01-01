代替案 - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
PDF からインタラクティブなフリップブック、ソーシャル メディア投稿、GIF などを作成します。ここでデジタル パブリッシングとコンテンツ マーケティング ツールの力を発見してください。
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio は、あらゆるニッチ市場や市場のビジネス向けに、コンテンツ キュレーション ブログやソーシャル メディアを簡単に作成できるコンテンツ検出ツールを提供します。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - ブランドの認知度とトラフィックを増加させるソーシャル メディア マーケティング ツール。私たちはマーケティング担当者向けにソーシャル メディア スケジュールの自動化をカスタマイズしました。
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
集中力を維持し、予定通りにプロジェクトを遂行し、チームを満足させるのに役立つアジャイル マーケティング ツールのファミリーです。今すぐ整理しましょう。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
シンプルな PDF をプロ仕様のインタラクティブで魅力的なドキュメントに変換したり、マーケティング ツールを管理したり、ファイルを分析したりできます。
ShareThis
sharethis.com
オンライン視聴者を増やすための Web サイト ツール。魅力的な顧客とのつながりを生み出すデータ ソリューション。同意管理と GDPR 準拠のためのプライバシー ツール。
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it を使用すると、専門家や企業はコンテンツ キュレーション ツールを通じてコンテンツを調査し、公開できます。
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola のパブリッシャーおよび広告主向けの管理コンソール アプリ
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief は、コンテンツ マーケティングを行うために必要なものすべてを 1 か所にまとめます。コンテンツをマルチチャネルで整理、構成、配信します。
Storyly
storyly.io
次のレベルのモバイル ユーザー エンゲージメントに欠けている部分。 Storyly は、ストーリー (フルスクリーン、インタラクティブ、そして今日最も魅力的なコンテンツ形式) をモバイル アプリや Web サイトに埋め込むためのユーザー エンゲージメント プラットフォームです。
Paper.li
paper.li
デジタル プレゼンスを数分で構築します。毎日共有できるコンテンツをお届けします。そして常に新鮮なウェブサイト。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
あらゆるモバイルまたは Web サイトのプラットフォームにモバイル ネイティブ、フルスクリーン、没入型フォーマットを提供するユーザー エンゲージメントのためのオールインワン プラットフォーム。 StorifyMe を使用すると、クライアントは高度にパーソナライズされ、視覚的に魅力的でインタラクティブなストーリー、ショート、スナップ、広告を作成して公開することができ、視聴者を魅了し、コンバージョンを増やし、収益を高めることができます。 StorifyMe Editor は使いやすく直感的で、ストーリー作成プロセスをはるかに簡単にする無料のカスタマイズ可能なテンプレートを多数提供しています。 St...
Joomag
joomag.com
Joomag のオールインワン デジタル プラットフォームを使用して、デジタル雑誌、カタログ、パンフレット、ニュースレターを作成、発行、配布、追跡し、収益化します。
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
到達範囲が広がり、作業が減ります。 時代遅れのコンテンツ シンジケーション プラットフォームや精彩のないキャンペーンにお金を無駄にするのはやめましょう。 The Juice は、熱心な販売およびマーケティングの専門家を対象に、適切なタイミングで適切な人々にコンテンツを提供します。 The Juice でコンテンツを配信するリーチと反響を見つけてください。
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys UK
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb は、IBM、ServiceNow、Google Cloud Platform、Veeam などの著名なテクノロジー ブランドと、その他多くの成長ブランドに、強力で柔軟で使いやすいチャネル マーケティング自動化プラットフォームを提供します。 1999 年以来、StructuredWeb は革新的なプラットフォームと実証済みの市場開拓戦略および世界クラスのサービスを組み合わせて、チャネル主導の需要創出を加速し、パートナーとのエンゲージメントを強化し、チャネル収益を拡大するためのより良い方法を提供してきました。
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop は、e コマース ブランドやオンライン ストア向けのソーシャル コマース、ショッピング可能な UGC およびビジュアル ショッピング プラットフォームであり、商品にタグを付けてユーザー生成コンテンツやブランドのソーシャル コンテンツを活性化し、Web サイトにショッピング可能なギャラリーを公開して、コンバージョン率を高め、売上を促進し、ソーシャル メディアを構築します。信頼、エンゲージメント、シームレスなショッピング体験。
GetSocial
getsocial.io
共有の 80% は、コピー＆ペースト、メッセージング アプリ、電子メールを通じて行われています。 GetSocial は、オーガニック ソーシャル トラフィックを増加させるための 30 以上のネットワーク向けのソーシャル ウィジェットの独自のブレンド、ダーク ソーシャルを含む共有アクティビティに関する詳細な分析、公開を自動化するツール、および公開後のソーシャル アクティビティを 100% 追跡する革新的な URL 短縮ツールを提供することで、この問題を解決します。 1回目のクリック。もうトラフィック ソースについて迷うことはありません。 GetSocial は、コンテンツおよびソーシャル マー...
Brojure
brojure.com
最も直感的なビジュアル ストーリーテリング ソフトウェアである Brojure を使用して、魅力的なコンテンツ、提案書、プレゼンテーションなどを作成します。 Brojures テンプレート デザインとシンプルなインターフェイスにより、デザイナーを必要とせずに、ブランドやクライアント向けの魅力的なビジュアル ストーリーを簡単に作成、共有、追跡できます。
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley は、ブランドがデジタル パフォーマンスを向上させるために、iPhone ビデオからプロの写真、テキスト レビューに至るまで、あらゆるコンテンツ戦略を拡張するのに役立つソフトウェア プラットフォームです。今日のマーケティング環境では、ブランドはこれまで以上に多くのコンテンツを必要としています。デジタル広告を最適化し、電子メール マーケティング キャンペーンで優れたコンテンツを確実に掲載し、ソーシャル チャネルに継続的に投稿して Web サイトのコンテンツを更新するまでには、常に取り組むべきことがたくさんあります。 Cohley の目標は、世界最高のブランドが精査されたサードパーティ...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence は、GTM チームの社会的証明を自動化し、検証済みのケーススタディ、お客様の声、統計を数分で生成する顧客の声のプラットフォームです。 UserEvidence は、アンケートやサードパーティのレビューを使用して、カスタマー ジャーニー全体を通じてフィードバックを継続的に収集し、製品の価値を証明するカスタマー ストーリー ライブラリを作成します。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai、Ramp などの革新的な B2B 企業は、UserEvidence を利用して本物の顧客ストーリーを大規模に作成しています。
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly のコンテンツ管理エンジンを使用すると、組織は適切なコンテンツを発見、フィルタリングし、適切なタイミングで適切な人に提供することができます。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service は、AI を活用したクラウドネイティブの統合カスタマー サービス プラットフォームで、30 以上のデジタル、ソーシャル、音声チャネルにわたってシームレスな顧客とエージェントのエクスペリエンスを実現し、リアルタイムで実用的かつスケーラブルな洞察を提供し、他のポイント ソリューションの必要性を排除します。 Sprinklr サービス – - 顧客が好みのチャネルでブランドと対話できるようにし、顧客満足度につながる一貫したブランド エクスペリエンスを実現します。 - エージェントに統合/360 度の顧客ビューを提供し、AI の力で最も関連性の高い応答を推奨して、エー...
Storipress
storipress.com
編集プロセスを合理化し、視聴者に適応する究極のコンテンツ作成および管理プラットフォーム。ネイティブのカンバン ビューやカレンダー ビュー、サイト ビルダー、収益向上の統合、強力な SEO ツールなどの機能を備えた Storipress を使用すると、視聴者向けにブランドを確立できます。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO は、PDF、プレゼンテーション、ビデオ、その他のコンテンツを、インスタント ブランディング、分析などを備えたインタラクティブな Web エクスペリエンスに変換します。
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
コンテンツ マーケティングで収益を加速する Pepper CMP は、生成 AI と当社の専門人材ネットワークの力を利用して、マーケティング チームがコンテンツを迅速かつ大規模にアイデア出し、作成、配信できるように支援します。
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite を使用して、マーケティング資料を厳選、整理、配布し、パフォーマンスとエンゲージメントをリアルタイムで追跡します。
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta は、パフォーマンスを重視して構築された世界初のマルチチャネル デマンドサイド プラットフォーム (DSP) である Zemanta One を提供しています。
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent は、さまざまなプラットフォームにわたって厳選されたコンテンツを発見、コラボレーション、配信することで、ユーザーが視聴者との信頼を築くのに役立ちます。
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword を使用すると、ブランドは信頼を確立し、永続的な関係を構築するための本物のストーリーを簡単に伝えることができます。受賞歴のある当社のコンテンツ マーケティング ソフトウェア、グローバル人材ネットワーク、および一連のサービスは、300 以上の世界最高ブランドのビジネス成長を促進します。