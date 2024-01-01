MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and your table-specific QR code menus. Manage multiple stores in one account to easily track sales, guests, and costs. Start taking commission-free dine-in orders and integrate contactless payment options PayPal and Stripe (Google Pay and Apple Pay). Run promotions on your online menu to boost your in-guest revenue. Grow your online presence by sharing your custom website on your social media. Collect customer feedback and order history to improve your services. MENU TIGER is brought to you by QRTIGER, one of the leading QR code generators online used by brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, Ritz Carlton, Sodexo, AMAN, and other businesses in 147 countries.

menu.qrcode-tiger.com

