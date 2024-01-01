Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, Google Reviews, Youtube, Linkedin, etc. It has AI-empowered features and gives unique and insightful data to its users, through an extremely easy-to-use and straightforward dashboard. The quality and quantity of data is what makes Mentionlytics one of the most powerful tools in the market, counting thousands of satisfied customers all over the world.

