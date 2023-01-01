WebCatalog

Marquiz.io

Marquiz.io

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：marquiz.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるMarquiz.ioのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization. Sign up at www.marquiz.io and discover how Marquiz can help your business scale its marketing strategy.

ウェブサイト： marquiz.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはMarquiz.ioによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

FlexiQuiz

FlexiQuiz

flexiquiz.com

Upflowy

Upflowy

upflowy.com

CrowdSignal

CrowdSignal

crowdsignal.com

PromptChainer

PromptChainer

promptchainer.io

MagiQuiz

MagiQuiz

magiquiz.com

CoinSurvey

CoinSurvey

coinsurvey.io

Trustt

Trustt

trustt.io

Libsyn

Libsyn

libsyn.com

MuqeeAI

MuqeeAI

muqee.ai

ClassMarker

ClassMarker

classmarker.com

Fillout

Fillout

fillout.com

phpList

phpList

phplist.com

製品

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.