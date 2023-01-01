Madgicx
WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：madgicx.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるMadgicxのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Madgicx: the E-com Ad Cloud offers a full range of solutions that help Meta advertisers optimize all areas of their advertising - including Facebook tracking, automation, targeting, creatives, and ad management.
ウェブサイト： madgicx.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはMadgicxによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。