代替案 - Lyssna
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar は、Web サイトの使用状況を分析し、ヒートマップ、セッション記録、アンケートなどのツールを通じてフィードバックを提供する行動分析会社です。 Google Analytics などの Web 分析ツールと連携して、人々がどのように Web サイトを閲覧しているか、また顧客エクスペリエンスをどのように改善できるかについての洞察を提供します。 2014 年に設立された Hotjar は、20 か国の 100 人を超えるチーム メンバーによって完全にリモートで実行され、世界中の 500,000 を超えるサイトで使用されています。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout の定性調査プラットフォームは、モバイル アプリと 10 万人以上の熱心な参加者を使用して、瞬間のビデオを効率的にキャプチャし、洞察を簡単に得ることができます。
Maze
maze.co
優れた製品は良い習慣の上に構築されます。 製品発見を継続的に行います。チーム全体が収集、利用、アクションできるユーザー インサイトを使用して、全体像と日常の製品に関する意思決定を検証します。
Prolific
prolific.co
オンデマンドのセルフサービスのデータ収集。 Prolific は、研究、調査、実験に参加する質の高い研究参加者を募集するのに役立ちます。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000 人を超える精査された消費者や専門家からなる当社の聴衆からユーザーを募集することも、独自の聴衆を連れてきて、あらゆる種類の UX 調査のための参加者データベースを構築することもできます。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap は、顧客からのフィードバックを活用して、より優れた、より成功した製品やサービスを構築するための多用途のフィードバック プラットフォームを使用して、貴社のビジネスを支援します。製品開発ライフサイクルに沿ってユーザーのフィードバックを収集します。無料でお試しください。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX リサーチは正しく行われました。 UserZoom の UX Insights System を使用すると、より深く、より迅速に調査して、製品開発ライフサイクル全体を通じて優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを提供できます。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io は、ゲームを変える生成的な AI を活用した洞察を備えた定性調査をスケールするように構築されており、世界で最も愛されている市場調査ツールの本拠地です。
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
顧客のフィードバックを数週間ではなく数分で大規模に収集できる、簡単なアンケート ソフトウェアです。なぜなら、顧客からのフィードバックはそれほど複雑なものではないからです。 Survicate は、セットアップ、カスタマイズ、統合が簡単である点で高く評価されています。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO は、ターゲット ユーザーを使用して、コンバージョンの障害を正確に特定し、ライブ前に Web サイトのコンバージョンを増やすための推奨事項を提供する唯一のツールです。 より正確なユーザー フィードバックにより、適切な顧客エクスペリエンスをより迅速に作成します。
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前の UserLeap。迅速かつ信頼性の高い、コンテキストに沿ったユーザー調査。 Sprig の対象を絞ったマイクロ調査、ビデオ質問などを使用して、ユーザー調査を早期かつ頻繁に実施できるようにします。