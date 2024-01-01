代替案 - LTK
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN は、e コマース ブランドにとって最高のインフルエンサー マーケティング ソフトウェアです。 AI を活用した当社のプラットフォームには、3,200 万を超えるインフルエンサー スイート、キャンペーン ワークルーム、レポートと分析、支払いと製品のフルフィルメント、フル コンテンツのメディア ライブラリなどが含まれています。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
インフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Affable を使用すると、グローバル ブランド、代理店、D2C e コマース ブランドがインフルエンサーを見つけ、キャンペーンを管理し、ROI を簡単に測定できます。検証済みのインフルエンサー。 100 社以上のクライアント。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
インフルエンサー マーケティングを強化するオールインワン ソリューション。 インフルエンサー マーケティング キャンペーンのライフサイクル全体を管理します。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr は、マーケティング担当者が適切な戦略に投資し、キャンペーンを合理化し、プログラムを拡張するために使用する、データドリブンのインフルエンサー マーケティングの記録システムです。
Skeepers
octoly.com
最先端のインフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム Octoly は、精査されたマイクロインフルエンサーと消費者を大規模に結び付けることで、ブランドの認知度を高め、信頼を築き、売上を伸ばすのに役立ちます。ブランドは、当社の厳選されたコミュニティを活用して、ギフト製品と引き換えにソーシャル メディア投稿や e コマース レビューを作成します。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
ハッシュタグ有料 - クリエイターとのマッチング、キャンペーンの開始、クリエイターのホワイトリストの実行を 1 つのプラットフォームで行います。インフルエンサー マーケティングが安全、簡単、迅速になりました。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later は、ビジネスオーナー、クリエイター、代理店、ソーシャル メディア チームがオンラインでブランドやビジネスを成長させるのに役立つ、ソーシャル メディア マーケティングおよびコマース プラットフォームです。 Later を使用すると、ソーシャル メディア戦略全体を 1 か所で簡単に管理できるため、時間を節約し、ビジネスを成長させることができます。あらゆるソーシャル プラットフォームへの投稿をスケジュールしたり、ハッシュタグの提案や投稿に最適な時間帯を取得したり、自己紹介のカスタム リンクを使用して画像をクリックしたりショッピングしたりできる投稿に変換したりできます。
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
世界の何千もの一流ブランドや小売業者が、Bazaarvoice のテクノロジー、サービス、専門知識を信頼して、収益を促進し、リーチを拡大し、実用的な洞察を獲得し、忠実な支持者を生み出しています。 Bazaarvoice に代わって Forrester Consulting が実施した新しい委託調査によると、Bazaarvoice と提携する企業は、投資収益率 400% が期待できます。この調査では、Bazaarvoice との協業経験のある 9 社の意思決定者にインタビューを行ったところ、初期投資はわずか 3 か月以内に回収できることがわかりました。 Bazaarvoice との連携があなたの...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger by Sprout Social は、Omnicom、Havas Media、Ralph Lauren、Ketchum、Social Chain、Spindrift、Takumi、Valvoline、Dolce & Gabbana など、今日の大手ブランドや代理店のソーシャル メディア マーケティング業界に革命をもたらしました。データ駆動型のソーシャル インテリジェンス プラットフォームにより、マーケティング担当者はキャンペーンを計画し、ワークフローの効率を最大化し、クリエイターとつながり、ROI を正確に測定できます。詳細については、taggermedia.com をご覧くださ...