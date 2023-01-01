LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links shared by clients and who responds. You'll know who gets you the best referrals and easily find customer champions. Track Credits Earned We track credits earned both by current customers and the referred customers. You set the credit amount and when and where to apply them
