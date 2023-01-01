代替案 - Lifesight
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot は、マーケティング、販売、顧客サービス、CRM ソフトウェアの完全なプラットフォームに加えて、ビジネスの成長を支援する方法論、リソース、サポートを提供します。無料のツールから始めて、成長に合わせてアップグレードしてください。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho の一連のオンライン生産性向上ツールと SaaS アプリケーションを使用して、ビジネス全体を運営します。世界中で 5,000 万人を超えるユーザーが当社を信頼しています。永久無料プランをお試しください。
Miro
miro.com
Miro は、デジタル付箋を使ったブレインストーミングからアジャイル ワークフローの計画と管理まで、分散したチームが効果的に連携できるようにするオンラインの共同ホワイトボード プラットフォームです。
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign は、イリノイ州シカゴに拠点を置く、中小企業向けのクラウド ソフトウェア プラットフォームです。同社は、電子メール マーケティング、マーケティング オートメーション、セールス オートメーション、CRM カテゴリを組み合わせたカスタマー エクスペリエンス オートメーション (CXA) 用のソフトウェアを提供しています。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話とWebフォームの追跡と分析。マーケティングを最適化し、PPC、SEO、オフライン広告キャンペーンの ROI を向上させます。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. は、マサチューセッツ州ウォルサムに本社を置き、コロラド州ラブランドにもオフィスを構えるオンライン マーケティング会社です。そしてニューヨーク、ニューヨーク。 同社は 1995 年に設立され、その後 2015 年にエンデュランス インターナショナルに売却されました。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plusは、営業、マーケティング、サポートの各チームが単一のインターフェース上で一体となって作業できるようにする統合CXプラットフォームです。
BL.INK
bl.ink
エンタープライズ リンク管理。グローバル チームにコラボレーション、コンプライアンス、創造性を提供して、あらゆるエンゲージメントを改善し、データを保護し、クリックごとに信頼性を生み出します。
TheyDo
theydo.io
顧客中心で問題を解決するデジタルデザイン思考。実証済みの手法を大規模に使用して、ビジネスを変革し、画期的なイノベーションを生み出します。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode はナンバー 1 の QR コード メーカーです。ロゴ、色、デザイン、プライバシーとデータの裏付けがすべて無料で含まれています。今すぐ高品質の印刷ファイルをダウンロードしてください。
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界をリードするパートナーシップ自動化ソリューションは、すべてのパートナーシップ チャネルを検出、管理、保護、最適化し、真の指数関数的な成長に達します。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe は、共有するすべてのリンクにリターゲティング ピクセルを含む URL 短縮ツールです。強力なブランドリンクを作成すると、クリック数が最大 34% 増加します。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch は、イギリスのブライトンに本社を置くデジタル消費者インテリジェンス企業です。 Brandwatch は、Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews、BuzzSumo の 6 つの異なる製品を販売しています。 Brandwatch Consumer Research は「セルフサービス アプリケーション」またはサービスとしてのソフトウェアであり、ソーシャル メディア データをアーカイブして、企業にブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを分析するための情報と特定のセグメントを追跡する手段を提供します。このツールの対象範囲には...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat は、美しく、柔軟で強力なカスタマー サクセス プラットフォームです。顧客 360、ヘルススコア、プレイブック、顧客ポータルなど。
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale は、使用するすべてのツールからのメトリクスを一元管理し、ポケットに入れます。簡素化し、情報を提供し、時間を節約します。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap は、カリフォルニア州マウンテンビューに本社を置く、SaaS ベースの顧客ライフサイクル管理およびモバイル マーケティング会社です。 2013 年 5 月に設立され、ソニー、ボーダフォン、カルーセル、DC コミックス、Go-Jek、BookMyShow、DealsPlus を含む 8,000 社以上にモバイル アプリ分析とユーザー エンゲージメント製品を提供しています。同社はセコイア・キャピタル、タイガー・グローバル・マネジメント、アクセル・パートナーズ、リクルート・ホールディングスの支援を受けている。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage は、強力な顧客分析、自動化されたクロスチャネル エンゲージメント、AI 主導のパーソナライゼーションで構成されるフルスタック ソリューションです。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus を使用すると、どこにいても適切な対象者にパーソナライズされたメッセージを配信できます。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
世界で最も完全なデジタル エクスペリエンス分析プラットフォームを使用して、収益、コンバージョン、エンゲージメントを向上させます。
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.ai は、エンドツーエンドのマーケティング分析およびアトリビューション プラットフォームであり、データ サイロ全体に統合され、実用的でプライバシーに準拠した AI を活用した洞察を提供します。今すぐやってみて下さい！
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero は、企業が顧客の製品使用状況を理解し、健康状態を評価し、顧客エクスペリエンスを管理および自動化する手段を企業に提供するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
アトリビューションは、広告にどれだけ費やしたか、どの顧客が広告から来たのか、そして彼らがあなたから何を購入したかを追跡します。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
ROIを証明する。 コンバージョンを増やします。 収益を促進します。 オンラインおよびオフラインのすべての見込み客を追跡し、どのキャンペーンがそれを推進しているのかを正確に把握します。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
顧客データを一元管理し、顧客の健康状態を明確に把握し、維持と成長を促進するエクスペリエンスを拡張するのに役立つカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェア。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
中規模市場および大企業の B2B 企業向けの主要な ABM ソフトウェア。真のエンドツーエンドのアカウントベースのマーケティング会社について詳しくご覧ください。
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
TrackMaven のマーケティング分析ソフトウェアは、マーケティング担当者が ROI を証明し、18 の統合されたデジタルおよびソーシャル チャネルでの結果を向上させるのに役立ちます。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia は、Dries Buytaert と Jay Batson が共同設立した Software-as-a-Service 企業で、オープンソース Web コンテンツ管理プラットフォーム Drupal のエンタープライズ製品、サービス、技術サポートを提供しています。
Khoros
khoros.com
当社のソフトウェアは、デジタル ケア、ソーシャル マーケティング、ブランド コミュニティを構築および拡張することで、最高の顧客エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。クリックして始めましょう!
Totango
totango.com
Totango は、企業が SaaS カスタマー ジャーニーに焦点を当てながら収益の増加を促進し、解約を削減するのを支援するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。トタンゴを無料で体験してください。
AdRoll
adroll.com
AdRoll の AI 主導のマーケティング ソフトウェアを使用すると、高度なオーディエンス ターゲティング、クロスチャネル エンゲージメント、高度な測定とアトリビューションをすべて 1 か所で実現できます。 AdRoll の成長プラットフォームを使用して、顧客に愛されるブランドを構築し、より多くの訪問者を顧客に変え、顧客ロイヤルティを高めます。
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Toki.ai は、プライバシーに配慮した Web サイト訪問者およびインバウンド リード スコアリング プラットフォームで、すべての Web サイト訪問者の購入確率と将来の収益を予測し、これらの予測を次のことに変換します。 - 収益を最大化する広告オーディエンスと合成コンバージョン (スマート入札最適化シグナル) - さまざまなチャネル、オーディエンス、広告クリエイティブによって生成されるトラフィックの実際の品質についての即時洞察 - 営業チームがより多くのパイプラインを作成し、より多くの取引を成立させるのに役立つ見込み客と見込み客のスコア。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento は、オンライン ビジネス向けに作成された強力なメッセージング自動化プラットフォームであり、強力な電子メールと SMS マーケティングの自動化を備えています。
Quantcast
quantcast.com
私たちは、オープン インターネット上の広告に対してまったく新しいアプローチを採用しています。
GWI
gwi.com
GWI を活用したオンデマンドの消費者調査。世界中の消費者データをすぐに利用できるので、視聴者を瞬時に理解できます。
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
マーケティング代理店とクライアントのためのリード追跡 クライアントの価値を高めるためにトップの PPC および SEO 専門家から信頼されている唯一のリード追跡およびレポート ソフトウェアです。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
エンゲージメントを高める電子メール自動化ソフトウェア。 コンバージョンを促進するパーソナライズされたコンテンツで電子メールの視聴者を引きつけます。 Upland Adestra は、世界的なブランドや成長中のブランド向けに、ファーストパーソン マーケティングの電子メールとライフサイクル マーケティング ソリューションを提供する世界有数のプロバイダーです。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Act-On
act-on.com
B2B、B2C、電子メール マーケティングに特化したマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームは、現代のビジネスの実際のニーズを満たすために構築されました。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource は、通話追跡、リード管理、ビジネス分析ソリューションの業界リーダーです。マーケティング費用を最大限に活用し、測定された結果を獲得します。
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle は、すべてのマーケティング担当者と広告主が利用できるデジタル広告ソフトウェアです。私たちはデジタル広告を簡単かつシンプルにします。詳細については、こちらをご覧ください。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...