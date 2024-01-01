代替案 - Labelbox
V7
v7labs.com
ラベル付け、ワークフロー、データセット、ループ内の人間をカバーするエンタープライズ トレーニング データの完全なインフラストラクチャ。
Modal
modal.com
Modal は、データ エンジニアやデータ サイエンティストのためのより優れたインフラストラクチャを構築します。
Lightly AI
lightly.ai
Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance yo...
Cleanlab
cleanlab.ai
Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanl...
Galileo AI
usegalileo.ai
Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.
Encord
encord.com
より良いモデルをより速く構築するために必要なすべてのツール Encord は、高度なコンピュータ ビジョン チーム向けの主要なデータ プラットフォームです。ラベル付けと RLHF ワークフローを合理化し、モデルを観察および評価し、データを管理およびキュレーションして、本番 AI をより迅速に利用できるようにします。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後に、エンタープライズ向けのソリューション Mark AI の包括的なブランド ガイドと AI カスタマイズ機能により、ビジネスの要求を満たすために AI のアイデンティティとメッセージングを形成できるエンタープライズ レベルのソリューションを提供します。