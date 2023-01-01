代替案 - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Human Insight プラットフォームである UserTesting が提供する、オンライン カスタマー エクスペリエンスを向上させるためのユーザビリティ テストおよび調査ツール。 G2 のナンバー 1 CX 業界ソフトウェア。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail を使用すると、ユーザー調査を 1 か所で保存、分析、共同作業できるため、パターンの確認、顧客の洞察の発見、次に何をすべきかの決定が容易になります。当社の顧客には、ボストン コンサルティング グループ、Cisco、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks、VMware が含まれます。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar は、Web サイトの使用状況を分析し、ヒートマップ、セッション記録、アンケートなどのツールを通じてフィードバックを提供する行動分析会社です。 Google Analytics などの Web 分析ツールと連携して、人々がどのように Web サイトを閲覧しているか、また顧客エクスペリエンスをどのように改善できるかについての洞察を提供します。 2014 年に設立された Hotjar は、20 か国の 100 人を超えるチーム メンバーによって完全にリモートで実行され、世界中の 500,000 を超えるサイトで使用されています。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
従量課金制のユーザー テスト ツールで、サブスクリプションや月額料金は必要ありません。テスター 1 人あたりわずか 30 ドルから、当社の高品質テスターのパネルからより良い洞察を得ることができます。
Marker.io
marker.io
バグの報告はロケット科学であってはなりません。開発者を混乱させることなく、クライアントや同僚からの Web サイトのフィードバックをお気に入りのバグ トラッカーに取り込みます。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout の定性調査プラットフォームは、モバイル アプリと 10 万人以上の熱心な参加者を使用して、瞬間のビデオを効率的にキャプチャし、洞察を簡単に得ることができます。
Maze
maze.co
優れた製品は良い習慣の上に構築されます。 製品発見を継続的に行います。チーム全体が収集、利用、アクションできるユーザー インサイトを使用して、全体像と日常の製品に関する意思決定を検証します。
Prolific
prolific.co
オンデマンドのセルフサービスのデータ収集。 Prolific は、研究、調査、実験に参加する質の高い研究参加者を募集するのに役立ちます。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
450,000 人を超える精査された消費者や専門家からなる当社の聴衆からユーザーを募集することも、独自の聴衆を連れてきて、あらゆる種類の UX 調査のための参加者データベースを構築することもできます。
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl は、静的 Web サイト用の InVision と同様に、ライブ Web サイト用の無料の Web サイト フィードバック ツールです。ライブ Web サイトまたはステージング リンクで、クライアントからのフィードバックやチームからの入力を得ることができます。これにより、ライブ Web サイトを編集したり、Web プロジェクトをチームメイトと共有したり、状況に応じたコメントをマークしたり、それに対する状況に応じたフィードバックを受け取ることができます。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap は、顧客からのフィードバックを活用して、より優れた、より成功した製品やサービスを構築するための多用途のフィードバック プラットフォームを使用して、貴社のビジネスを支援します。製品開発ライフサイクルに沿ってユーザーのフィードバックを収集します。無料でお試しください。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX リサーチは正しく行われました。 UserZoom の UX Insights System を使用すると、より深く、より迅速に調査して、製品開発ライフサイクル全体を通じて優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを提供できます。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy は、次世代の洞察を提供する企業です。 Gen. AI を活用した GetWhy のエンドツーエンド インサイト プラットフォームは、クラス最高品質の消費者インサイトを、前例のないスピードで、従来のインサイト企業の数分の 1 のコストで提供します。 GetWhy は、マーケティングのアイデア、コンセプト、コンテンツを視聴者の前に提示し、動画での反応を集めて実用的な洞察を生み出します。当社は、Gen AI プラットフォームをトレーニングして、人間が行うには数日かかるタスクを数分以内に実行します。 - 音声の文字起こし、 - 感情およびセンチメント分析の実施、 - 選択した数のビデオイ...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
データに裏付けられた、より優れたデジタル エクスペリエンスを構築します。 専用のユーザー調査ツールのスイートを使用して、Web サイトのアーキテクチャからプロトタイプの設計まで、あらゆるものを迅速かつ簡単にテストします。
Userbrain
userbrain.com
最初のユーザー テストはわずか数分で設定でき、最初の結果は数時間で得られます。 Userbrain は、製品に何が機能し、何が機能していないのかを把握するための近道です。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak は、どんな課題に直面してもすぐに解決できる UX リサーチ プラットフォームです。ウェブサイト、アプリ、プロトタイプに関してユーザーが何を考え、感じているか疑問に思ったことがあるとしても、もう推測する必要はありません。 UXtweak プラットフォームを通じて利用できるツールは数多くあります。これには、複雑な Web サイト テスト、セッション記録、カード ソート、ツリー テスト、モバイル テスト、プロトタイプ テスト、競合ユーザビリティ テストなどが含まれます。これらのツールを使用すると、ユーザーの視点から Web サイトを調査し、ユーザーにとって何が最も重要かを判断できます...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io は、ゲームを変える生成的な AI を活用した洞察を備えた定性調査をスケールするように構築されており、世界で最も愛されている市場調査ツールの本拠地です。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
こんにちは、こんにちは、初めまして。私たちは Marvin です。定性データ分析プラットフォームおよびリサーチ リポジトリは、すべての顧客知識を一元化し、ユーザー中心の製品を設計できるように設計されています。高度な AI を活用して調査の退屈な部分を自動化するため、ユーザーは豊富なユーザー インサイトを自由に整理、分析、発見、共有できます。 heyMarvin.com にアクセスしてデモを予約し、お客様が「非常に印象的 - UX 研究分野における大きな変化」と呼んでいる新機能をご覧ください。
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing は、QA、製品、UX、エンジニアリング、ローカライゼーション、デジタル チームが 189 か国以上で製品とエクスペリエンスをテストできるようにするクラウドテスト ソリューションです。90,000 人以上の専門的に審査された専門家が、実際の環境で実際のデバイスを使用して数百ものデバイスの組み合わせをテストします。 。当社は、お客様のソフトウェアをアクセス、翻訳品質、地域的および文化的ニュアンスについてテストします。これにより、お客様が現在住んでいる、またはこれから立ち上げようとしているあらゆる市場で認知度を得ることができます。Meta、Microsoft、G...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
研究者と参加者のマッチング。 世界中のあらゆる調査方法で参加者を募集したり、有料の調査機会を見つけたりできます。
Userback
userback.io
#1 ビジュアル ユーザー フィードバック プラットフォーム ユーザーのフィードバックは [@#!#+$?%] 難しいです。そのため、20,000 を超えるソフトウェア チームが、収集から終了までのフィードバック ループを自動化、合理化、構造化するために Userback を選択しています。 - コンテキストに応じたアプリ内ビデオと画面キャプチャを使用してフィードバックを充実させます - ユーザーが本当に必要とする機能と修正を優先します - 既存のワークフローとプロジェクト プラットフォームに統合
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate は、顧客や従業員からのフィードバックのための包括的なソリューションを提供します。実用的な洞察を取得し、データに基づいた意思決定を行います。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO は、急成長する企業が実験やコンバージョン率の最適化に使用する市場をリードする A/B テスト ツールです。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku は、訪問者の記録、ヒートマップ、フィードバック ウィジェット、A/B テストなどを使用して、高パフォーマンスのユーザー エクスペリエンスを作成するのに役立つツールのセットです。
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...