代替案 - Klipfolio
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (フランス語で文字通り「小さなテーブル」を意味し、「絵」という意味でも使用されます。pl. tableaux、またはまれに tableaus) は、次のことを指します。
Looker
looker.com
Looker は、リアルタイムのビジネス分析を簡単に探索、分析、共有できるようにするビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェアおよびビッグ データ分析プラットフォームです。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
データ サイエンティストと研究者向けの管理ノートブック。
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
ビジネス インテリジェンスおよび分析ソフトウェア。 Zoho Analytics は、データを視覚的に分析し、見事なデータ視覚化を作成し、隠れた洞察を数分で発見できるセルフサービス BI およびデータ分析ソフトウェアです。
Grow
grow.com
ビジネスの成長を促進し変革するために必要な洞察を解放するビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェア。
Metabase
metabase.com
社内でデータと分析を共有するための最も速くて簡単な方法。 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB などに接続できる、5 分でインストールできるオープンソースのビジネス インテリジェンス サーバーです。誰でもこれを使用して、グラフ、ダッシュボード、夜間の電子メール レポートを作成できます。
Sisense
sisense.com
複雑なデータ向けの BI の業界リーダーである Sisense のビジネス インテリジェンス ソフトウェア - 複数のソースから増え続けるデータを簡単に準備、分析、探索します。
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. は、米国ユタ州アメリカン フォークに拠点を置くクラウド ソフトウェア会社です。ビジネス インテリジェンス ツールとデータの視覚化を専門としています。
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode は、SQL、R、Python、ビジュアル分析を 1 か所に組み合わせた共同データ プラットフォームです。接続、分析、共有をより迅速に。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
エンドツーエンドの SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack は、マーケティング、製品、収益、販売データを統合して、キャンペーンの LTV や各マーケティング チャネルの解約率などの隠れた洞察を明らかにする SaaS 分析ツールです。セットアップはありません。コードがありません。無料でお試しください
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
ビジネスを管理するために必要な洞察力!プロジェクトのコスト、時間、経費がリアルタイムなので、プロジェクト、タスク、クライアントの管理が簡単になります。チームメンバー、プロジェクト、クライアント、会社レベルで豊富なインタラクティブなグラフを取得します。私たちは、あなたのビジネスがオフィスの玄関で始まり、終わるわけではないことを承知しています。あなたのビジネスはあなたがいる場所にあります!いつでもどこでも Cube にアクセスできます。 Cube には、ラップトップ上のシンプルな Web ブラウザー、またはネイティブ アプリを備えた iPhone、iPad、Android からアクセスできます。
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartio のクラウドベースのビジネス インテリジェンスおよび分析ソリューションを使用すると、誰もがビジネス アプリケーションからデータを分析できます。
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy のビジネス分析およびモビリティ プラットフォームは、企業が分析およびモビリティ アプリを構築および導入してビジネスを変革するのに役立ちます。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex は、データ サイエンスと分析のための最新のデータ プラットフォームです。共同作業が可能なノートブック、美しいデータ アプリ、エンタープライズ グレードのセキュリティ。
Mineo
mineo.app
Python ノートブックをデータ アプリに変換します。 Mineo は、データを探索し、Python のスーパーチャージされたノートブックに基づいてデータ アプリを構築およびデプロイするためのプラットフォームです。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx は、最先端の分析クラウド プラットフォームを提供します。 AI を活用した分析の自動化により、誰もが影響力の高い洞察を発見できるようになります。
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData は、高速で信頼性が高く、使いやすい分析を提供する組み込み BI および分析プラットフォームです。すべてのビジネス ユーザーを念頭に置いて構築されています。
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML は、異常検出と根本原因分析により、ビジネス指標が変化する理由を発見する時間を (秒単位で) 短縮します。
Holistics
holistics.io
ホリスティックを使用すると、技術チームに迷惑をかけることなく、誰もが自分のデータに関する質問に答えることができます。ビジネスチームとデータチームの両方にとって「リクエストキューのイライラ」はもうありません。
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B の収益実現のための最初で唯一の拠点 チームが購入者と関わり、販売者を準備し、価値を定量化し、パフォーマンスを継続的に最適化するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 1 つのモジュラー プラットフォーム — 予測可能な大規模な収益増加を実現します。
Usermaven
usermaven.com
ウェブサイトと製品の分析は正しく行われます - ついに! Usermaven の Spotless™ トラッキングはすべてのイベントを自動的にキャプチャし、開発者への依存を排除し、マーケティング担当者や製品担当者にとって最も簡単な分析ツールになります。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ は、シミュレーションおよびデータ分析テクノロジー、スケーラブルな HPC およびクラウド リソースへの動的な共同アクセスをすべて 1 か所で提供します。