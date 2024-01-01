代替案 - Keyhole
Tumblr (tumblr と様式化され、「タンブラー」と発音) は、2007 年に David Karp によって設立され、現在 Automattic が所有するアメリカのマイクロブログおよびソーシャル ネットワーキング Web サイトです。このサービスを使用すると、ユーザーはマルチメディアやその他のコンテンツを短い形式のブログに投稿できます。ユーザーは他のユーザーのブログをフォローできます。ブロガーは自分のブログを非公開にすることもできます。ブロガーの場合、Web サイトの機能の多くは「ダッシュボード」インターフェイスからアクセスします。 2019 年 8 月 12 日の時点で、Tum...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (feedly として様式化されています) は、iOS および Android を実行するさまざまな Web ブラウザーおよびモバイル デバイス用のニュース アグリゲーター アプリケーションです。クラウドベースのサービスとしてもご利用いただけます。ユーザーがカスタマイズして他のユーザーと共有できるように、さまざまなオンライン ソースからニュース フィードを編集します。 Feedly は 2008 年に DevHD によって初めてリリースされました。
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite は、2008 年に Ryan Holmes によって作成されたソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォームです。このシステムのユーザー インターフェイスはダッシュボードの形式をとっており、Twitter、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、YouTube のソーシャル ネットワーク統合をサポートしています。 バンクーバーを拠点とする Hootsuite は、トロント、ブカレスト、メキシコシティを含む 13 拠点に 1,000 人近いスタッフを擁しています。同社には 175 か国以上に 1,600 万人以上のユーザーがいます。
Planoly
planoly.com
パソコンや携帯電話から Instagram の投稿を管理、計画、スケジュールできます。一貫した Instagram フィードを作成し、複数の Instagram アカウントを管理します。
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social を使用して、ソーシャル メディアがどのようにビジネスを成長させることができるかを再考してください。当社のソーシャル メディア管理ツールの実際の動作をご覧ください。今すぐ無料トライアルを始めてください。
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio は、あらゆるニッチ市場や市場のビジネス向けに、コンテンツ キュレーション ブログやソーシャル メディアを簡単に作成できるコンテンツ検出ツールを提供します。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
クアルトリクスは、企業が顧客、製品、ブランド、従業員エクスペリエンスに関する洞察を 1 か所で取得し、それに基づいて行動できるようにします。
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
マーケティングチームのようなツール。 Tailwind はソーシャル メディア マーケティングの最も困難な部分を自動化するため、より賢く、より速く成長できます。
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
使いやすいソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェア。整理整頓して時間を節約し、受信トレイ、公開、レポート、監視、チーム コラボレーション ツールを簡単に管理できます。
Sendible
sendible.com
ソーシャル メディアでブランド ストーリーを高めます。クライアントやチームと協力して、あらゆるプラットフォームでのコンテンツの成功を計画、投稿、測定します。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch は、イギリスのブライトンに本社を置くデジタル消費者インテリジェンス企業です。 Brandwatch は、Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews、BuzzSumo の 6 つの異なる製品を販売しています。 Brandwatch Consumer Research は「セルフサービス アプリケーション」またはサービスとしてのソフトウェアであり、ソーシャル メディア データをアーカイブして、企業にブランドのオンライン プレゼンスを分析するための情報と特定のセグメントを追跡する手段を提供します。このツールの対象範囲には...
Awario
awario.com
無料でブランドモニタリングを始めましょう！ Web ソースでのメンションを追跡し、競合を分析し、ニッチなインフルエンサーを監視し、ソーシャル ネットワークで潜在顧客を見つけます。
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. は、カリフォルニア州ロサンゼルスに拠点を置く、セルフサービスのクラウド ベースのビジネス インテリジェンス アプリケーション ソフトウェア会社です。同社は、ビジネス インテリジェンスのさまざまな統合ソースからのデータを分析、変換、レポートするように設計されたビジネス ダッシュボード アプリの開発で知られています。これは、すべてのビジネス指標を 1 か所で追跡および監視するフリーミアム アプリケーションです。 Cyfe の中心市場は依然として米国にありますが、Cyfe は世界的に拡大しており、現在は世界 15 か国で事業を展開しています。
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker は、世界中のブランドや代理店が推奨する非常に強力なソーシャル メディア分析ツールおよびソーシャル メディア モニタリング ツールです。
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
チーム向けの独自の洞察とクラス最高の管理ツールを使用して、Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、LinkedIn のプレゼンスを高めます。 14 日間の無料トライアルを開始してください。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater が PR チームとマーケティング チームがニュースとソーシャル メディアの両方にわたるメディア報道を監視し、ブランド管理を強化するのにどのように役立っているかをご覧ください。
Dataminr
dataminr.com
顧客は、大きな影響を与えるイベントや新たなリスクの早期シグナルを得るために Dataminr の AI プラットフォームを利用し、自信を持って対応し、危機をより効果的に管理しています。
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 を使用すると、Web 上のブランドに関する言及に即座にアクセスできます。
eclincher
eclincher.com
あなたが必要とする唯一のソーシャルメディア管理プラットフォーム、eclincher を発見してください!ソーシャル メディアの圧倒を克服し、ソーシャル メディア マーケティング タスクをコントロールしましょう。
Mention
mention.com
視聴者の意見に耳を傾け、優れた投稿を公開し、顧客に応答できるオールインワン ツールを入手してください。
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
ソーシャル上で顧客と大規模に関わります。 Statusbrew は、ソーシャル 受信トレイを統合し、チームをまとめ、自動化されたワークフローを作成するソーシャル メディア エンゲージメント ツールです。さらに、まだまだあります。
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
テレビ、ラジオ、ニュース、ポッドキャスト、ソーシャル向けのクラス最高のメディア モニタリング サービスと、業界で最も正確なメディア コンタクト データベースです。
Sociality.io
sociality.io
チームがソーシャル メディア チャネルを管理するために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 スケーラブルで協調的なワークフローを構築して、コンテンツのスケジュール設定、パフォーマンスの分析、エンゲージメントの管理、競合他社の監視を行います。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
デジタルカスタマージャーニーを最適化します。 Emplifi のカスタマー エクスペリエンス ソフトウェアとソーシャル メディア管理ソフトウェアの統合プラットフォームは、CX のギャップを埋めます。
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するコンテンツを見つけます。重要なインフルエンサーとコラボレーションします。 コンテンツの洞察を使用して、アイデアの生成、パフォーマンスの高いコンテンツの作成、パフォーマンスの監視、インフルエンサーの特定を行います。 BuzzSumo は、80 億件の記事、4,200 万件の Web サイト、300 件のエンゲージメント、50 万件のジャーナリスト、4 億 9,200 万件の質問に関するコンテンツ マーケティング データを利用して、50 万人以上のマーケティング担当者の戦略を強化しています。
SentiOne
sentione.com
AI ベースのオンライン リスニングと、会話型ボイスボットやチャットボットによる顧客サービス自動化の未来をご覧ください。
Exolyt
exolyt.com
企業が TikTok アカウントを分析し、洞察力に富んだレポートを取得し、データをエクスポートするのに役立つ主要な TikTok 分析ツール。
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions は、インターネットの隅々まで調査して、誰かまたは何かに関するブランドの言及をすべて見つけます。ブランドとメディアの監視、競合他社のスパイ、評判管理、Web とソーシャル リスニングなどに使用してください。
Oktopost
oktopost.com
すべてのソーシャル メディア アクティビティを管理、監視、測定するための B2B ソーシャル メディア管理プラットフォーム。 B2B マーケティングの目標を達成します。デモを予約してください。
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi は、複数の拠点を持つブランド向けのマーケティング プラットフォームです。私たちは、Ace Hardware、Sport Clips、Anytime Fitness などの企業があらゆるマーケティング チャネルを通じて地元の視聴者とつながることができるように支援します。
Khoros
khoros.com
当社のソフトウェアは、デジタル ケア、ソーシャル マーケティング、ブランド コミュニティを構築および拡張することで、最高の顧客エクスペリエンスを提供するのに役立ちます。クリックして始めましょう!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial は、複数の場所とプロファイルを持つ企業向けのソーシャル メディア管理ソリューションです。すべての出版、広告、エンゲージメント、レビュー、レポートを 1 つの集中プラットフォームから管理します。MavSocial は、複数の拠点を持つ企業が地域をターゲットにした Facebook 広告を迅速かつ簡単に作成できる独自の機能を提供します。 MavSocial は、Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google ビジネス プロフィール、および Tumblr をサポートしています。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
一般の人々がトピックにどのように関わっているかを理解します。 ウェブやソーシャル メディア全体にわたる 7 年以上のパブリック エンゲージメント データを分析し、レポートします。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通信チーム向けのリアルタイムのメディア監視。 Web およびソーシャル コンテンツのリアルタイム フィードと公共参加データを組み合わせて、重要なコンテンツを特定して予測します
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES は、ユーザーが業界の革新とパフォーマンスの向上を可能にする洞察を得るために情報インテリジェンスを明らかにするデータ サイエンス機能を提供します。
Audiense
audiense.com
オーディエンスを理解し、より良いマーケティング結果、ソーシャルメディアの結果、インフルエンサーの結果、メディア戦略、成長戦略、広告費用対効果を得るために必要なものがすべて揃っています。 消費者のセグメンテーションと文化的洞察を戦略の中心に置き、チームがこれまでにない方法で視聴者を理解できるようにします。 何が視聴者にインスピレーションを与え、感動させ、影響を与えるのかを知りましょう。
Reputation
reputation.com
インタラクションの世界には行動のプラットフォームが必要です。レビュー、いいね、リスト、コメント、クリックからのフィードバックを競争上の優位性に変えます。
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...
Lucidya
lucidya.com
"Lucidya is an AI-powered social media listening tool that empowers companies with in-depth, never-before-seen customer insights." What is Lucidya? An award-winning social media intelligence platform powered byAI & big data that empowers businesses to understand and better serve their customers by ...
DataEQ
dataeq.com
DataEQ, formerly known as BrandsEye, specialises in providing large organisations with high-quality, actionable data from unstructured customer and public feedback. Founded in South Africa in 2007, and headquartered in London, DataEQ continues to expand internationally. Today, the company supports e...
YouScan
youscan.io
YouScan is an AI-powered social listening platform. It helps marketers, researchers, CX experts, and PR pros fully understand their customers by providing insights into: * What they say. * What they do. * Who they are. YouScan features: * Insights Copilot, the first conversational social listenin...
Coosto
coosto.com
Coosto は、組織がコンテンツからより良い結果を得ることができるように設計された、主要なコンテンツおよびソーシャル メディア マーケティング ツールです。 Coosto を使用すると、より優れたコンテンツを作成し、ブランド認知度、ブランドの好み、顧客ロイヤルティ、オンライン コンバージョンの点で目に見えるほど優れたパフォーマンスを得ることができます。 Salesforce、Google Analytics 4、ChatGPT との強力な統合により、ユーザーは 1 つの環境からより結果重視で効率的に作業できるようになります。
Orlo
orlo.tech
切り替えられるチャンネルがたくさんあり、一般の人々が常に視聴しているため、国民の靴下をノックアウトする顧客サービスとコミュニケーションを提供するのは簡単なことではありません。 Orlo を使用すると、デジタル会話を 1 つのプラットフォームから管理できるため、エンゲージメントの促進、エクスペリエンスの向上、評判の管理など、本当に重要なことに集中できます。 100 を超える国家評議会、英国警察の 4 分の 3、および全国の多くの公共部門機関から信頼されている当社は、blighty で生まれ育ち、すべてのサーバーも英国国内にあることを誇りに思っています。 AI 主導のテクノロジーを活用した、実装...