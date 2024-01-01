Kentik
Kentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether Enterprise or service provider. Network professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Platform to plan, run, and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights, and insanely fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host, and container flow, internet routing, performance tests, and network metrics. We show network pros what they need to know about their network performance, health, and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world’s most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik.
