代替案 - Just-Eat.fr
Zomato
zomato.com
インド最大のフードデリバリー、ダイニング、レストランディスカバリーサービス。より良い食事をより多くの人に。
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats は、2014 年に Uber によって開始され、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに拠点を置くアメリカのオンライン食品注文および配達プラットフォームです。
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. は、スタンフォード大学の学生である Tony Xu、Stanley Tang、Andy Fang、Evan Moore によって 2013 年に設立されたアメリカのオンデマンド調理済み食品配達サービスです。 Y Combinator が支援する企業である DoorDash は、物流サービスを利用してレストランからの食品配達をオンデマンドで提供するいくつかのテクノロジー企業のうちの 1 つです。 DoorDash はパロアルトでスタートし、2019 年 5 月の時点で 4,000 都市以上に拡大し、米国、カナダ、オーストラリアの 340,000 店舗の選択肢を提供して...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. は、ダイナーと地元のレストランを結び付けるアメリカのオンラインおよびモバイル調理済み食品注文および配達プラットフォームです。同社はイリノイ州シカゴに本拠を置き、2004 年に設立されました。2019 年の時点で、同社は米国の 3,200 都市と 50 州すべてに 1,990 万人のアクティブ ユーザーと 115,000 の関連レストランを抱えています。 Grubhub Seamless は 2014 年 4 月に上場され、ティッカー シンボル「GRUB」でニューヨーク証券取引所 (NYSE) で取引されています。2020 年 6 月 9 日、ヨーロッパの食品配達サービ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
食べ物。わかります。私たちは皆、お気に入りを持っています。 Deliveroo を使用すると、お気に入りの地元のレストランやテイクアウトを自宅まで配達してもらえます。 すべてがメニューにあります。 KFC、ワガママ、ナンドーズ、バーガーキング、サブウェイなどの全国的に愛されているチェーン店から、地元の食事やお気に入りのテイクアウトまで、すぐに食べられる状態で配達を待っています。中華料理からキューバ料理、寿司からサラダ、ピザからペルー料理まで、Deliveroo には誰もが楽しめる料理が揃っています。 牛乳や卵がなくなった場合は、食料品店パートナーに注文して、必需品を自宅まで届けてもらうこと...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates は、レストランで調理された食事やその他の商品の地元配達を提供するアメリカの会社です。 2019 年 2 月の時点で、Postmates は米国の 2,940 の都市で事業を展開しています。このサービスは、在庫と消費者の需要に合わせて携帯電話アプリケーションと全地球測位システム機能に依存しています。2011 年に設立された Postmates は、米国に数多くあるオンデマンド配送会社の 1 つです。これまで商品の配達を提供していなかったレストランや店舗からの配達を提供します。 Postmates はオンデマンド企業の一例です。ポストメイツの共同創設者バスティアン・レーマン氏...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet を使用すると、ラスト ワンマイルの配送を簡単に管理できます。直感的なルーティング、ディスパッチング、リアルタイム追跡、分析など。
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Just Eat で食べ物を注文するだけです。今日はピザ、寿司、またはベジタリアンをご希望ですか?お気に入りの料理をすぐに配達したり、テイクアウトしたりしてお楽しみください。
Caviar
trycaviar.com
地元の最高のレストランからの配達とテイクアウト。朝食、ランチ、ディナーなどをご自宅まで安全にお届けします。引き取り＆非接触配送サービスを開始しました。
Seamless
seamless.com
シームレスは、食べ物の配達や持ち帰りを注文する最も簡単な方法です。気分が何であれ、どこにいても、それを手に入れることができます。メニューも電話も、同じことを繰り返す必要もありません。 Seamless は、Grubhub Inc. のブランド ポートフォリオの一部です。
Slice
slicelife.com
スライスは、お気に入りの地元のピザを注文する最も簡単な方法です。私たちは何百万人ものピザ愛好家を全国の何千ものピザ屋と結びつけます。
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat では、2,300 軒以上の地元レストランのテイクアウトをオンラインで注文できます。ピザ、寿司などをご自宅までお届けします。
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow は、レストランがお腹を空かせた顧客に食事を提供できるよう支援する、手数料無料のオンライン注文システムおよび食品注文アプリです。
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promote your restaurant on a custom website
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
LevelUp
thelevelup.com
LevelUp は、マサチューセッツ州ボストンに本拠を置く新興企業 SCVNGR によって作成されたアメリカのモバイル注文およびモバイル決済プラットフォームです。 2018 年 7 月 25 日、LevelUp がオンライン食品配達プラットフォームの Grubhub に 3 億 9,000 万米ドルで買収されることが発表されました。