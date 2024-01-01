代替案 - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter は、音声会話を記憶、検索、共有できるスマートなメモアプリです。 Otter は、音声、文字起こし、話者の識別、インライン写真、キー フレーズを組み合わせたスマート ボイス ノートを作成します。ビジネスマン、ジャーナリスト、学生が、会議、インタビュー、講義など、重要な会話が行われるあらゆる場面で、より集中し、協力し、効率的に取り組むことができるように支援します。
Krisp
krisp.ai
リモート会議、ポッドキャスト、録音中にバックグラウンドノイズやエコーのない HD 音声をお楽しみください。 Krisp は騒音による気の散りを防ぎ、生産性とプロフェッショナリズムを向上させます。
Notta
notta.ai
お気に入りのポッドキャスト、ニュースやトークラジオ、Discord チャット、Zoom クラスの音声を録音してテキストに変換します。録音を再生してトランスクリプトを編集し、メモやタグを追加し、画像を挿入して、すべての会話から貴重な情報を取得することができます。
Hour One
hourone.ai
AI ビデオ コンテンツを 15 分以内に作成します。 あらゆるテキスト、スライド、プロンプトを数分でプロのプレゼンター主導のビデオに変換できます。どの言語でも
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
強力な AI モデルにアクセスして音声を文字に起こし、理解する 当社のシンプルな API は、音声認識、話者検出、音声要約などのための AI モデルを公開します。当社は、最新の最先端の AI 研究に基づいて構築されており、シンプルな API を通じて、本番環境に対応したスケーラブルで安全な AI モデルを提供します。数千の画期的なスタートアップ企業と数十のグローバル企業がミッションクリティカルなワークロードに使用しています。
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Voice AI をアプリに組み込みます。 新興企業から NASA に至るまで、Deepgram API は毎日何百万もの音声を文字に起こし、理解するために使用されています。高速、正確、スケーラブル、そしてコスト効率に優れています。開発者が自信を持って構築し、より迅速に出荷するために必要なものすべて。
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...