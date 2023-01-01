Marketers (freelancers and agencies), production studios, publishers Interacty allows marketers to engage audiences and increase sales through interactive experiences and games. Gamified marketing content increases engagement and attention time and generates more leads. Interactive allows you to create more than 20 different game activities. You can create a quiz, memory, matching game, hidden object game, spot the difference, puzzle, before and after, horoscope, fortune cookies, slideshow, and more anytime with a single subscription. You can create your project or game in minutes using content blocks with an intuitive and flexible editor. Interacty offers an extensive collection of time-saving business templates, plus it's a great idea library - you're sure to find a concept for your next marketing campaign here. Interacty integrates with Unsplash, giving you access to thousands of free images. The finished project is easy to embed on your website with a simple copy-paste. You can also use a link to share your project on social networks. Interacty supports CNAME and Whitelabel, and additional design options with CSS styles help maintain your brand awareness. You can generate leads with interactive content forms that integrate with your CRM. Interacty allows you to incorporate lead forms directly into the game, so collecting customer information is an integral part of the process. You can set up an automatic redirect after completing the game, which significantly increases the conversion. You can create a leaderboard game and add a timer or countdown to your game to motivate your audience to get the best score. This can be very useful when running a competition or prize draw or creating games for events. If you are a speaker at an event, add a game at the end of your speech, and the audience will remember your address. You can view per-game stats and download lead lists from your dashboard, while integration with marketing tools like Mailchimp allows you to send leads directly to your existing CRM. Interacty's gamification features enable marketers to engage users and achieve high business results.

