ウェブサイト：insighto.ai

Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of your chatbot, and embed it seamlessly on your website.
カテゴリー:
Productivity
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

