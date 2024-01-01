代替案 - Inksprout
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory の強力な AI により、テキストを使用してプロ品質のビデオを作成および編集できます。技術的なスキルやソフトウェアのダウンロードは必要ありません。
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ は、YouTube やその他の分野で視聴者をより速く増やすために必要なツールと知識を取得するのに役立ちます。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl を使用すると、中小企業はプロ並みのアニメーション ビデオ、コラージュ、スライドショー、レイヤー化された静止画像投稿を数分で作成できるほか、Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter、YouTube に即座にスケジュールを設定したり投稿したりすることができます。すべて使いやすいモバイルおよびデスクトップのブラウザ アプリを使用します。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI により、ブランド言語でビデオ、カルーセル、単一画像の投稿を生成して共有します。
Submagic
submagic.co
AI を活用したキャプションでビデオを強化 🚀 完璧な絵文字とインテリジェントに強調表示されたキーワードを備えた簡単なキャプション。すべて AI によって生成されます。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
WordPress 用の完全にカスタマイズ可能なソーシャル メディア フィード プラグイン。 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube のフィードを表示 - 130 万人のユーザーに信頼されています。
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress ウェブサイトとブログのソーシャル メディア オートメーション。 Twitter、Facebook、LinkedIn、Instagram、Pinterest などの複数のソーシャル プラットフォームにコンテンツを自動投稿、再共有、クロス投稿、自動スケジュール設定します。 WordPress コンテンツやブログ投稿、または他のソースからのテキスト、画像、リンク、ビデオをソーシャル メディア投稿として自動的に共有します。 Blog2Social は、ソーシャル メディア管理をより迅速かつ簡単にするための多くのオプションを提供します。
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
メディア運営を保護し、誤った広告支出を防止 - メディア購入者向けの効率的な異常検出により、キャンペーンを無駄な支出から保護し、ROI を最大化します。 予算が間違っていますか？ターゲティングが間違っていますか？アカウントがハッキングされましたか? これらは、広告運用チームが日々直面しなければならない落とし穴のほんの一例です。より多くの DSP を使用して、より多くのキャンペーンをより短時間で公開すると、エラーが発生するリスクが高くなります。たとえ小さなエラーであっても、メディア予算や顧客の信頼に多大な影響を与える可能性があります。当社の異常検出エンジンは、広告運用チームが間違いを回避し、メ...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting は、広告主が何千もの隠れた Facebook の興味を見つけるのに役立つ Facebook の興味のターゲティング ツールです。
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio は、黒人女性が所有および主導するスタートアップ企業です。 Link-in-Bio スペースの創始者 3 社のうちの 1 つであり、次のとおりです。 * 作成者/ユーザーの点で世界で 2 番目に大きいリンクインバイオ サービスです。 * ドメインが含まれます: Lnk.bio、Lnk.at、Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio は、最も人気があり、最も強力なバイオ URL のリンクであり、Google のオーガニック検索で最初の結果になります。 * Lnk.at は、エンゲージメントを高め、トラフィックを促進する最も効果的で人気のある URL です。 * Ln.ki は、リンクインバ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page では、自己紹介リンクで販売することができます。 Stripe と Paypal との統合により、ファンの寄付、有料リクエストを集め、製品や会員権を限定コンテンツに販売することができます。
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed は、Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、Youtube、Tiktok、Google レビュー、Airbnb、21+ Networks などのソーシャル メディア ネットワークからユーザーが作成した魅力的なコンテンツを収集して表示するソーシャル メディア アグリゲーターです。厳選されたコンテンツは、ウィジェットを介して Web サイト上のカスタマイズされたソーシャル ウォールとして埋め込まれます。
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface は、ブランドが単一のプラットフォームを通じてインフルエンサー マーケティング、従業員および顧客の擁護キャンペーンを実行し、マーケティング ROI を最大化するための SaaS ツールです。 Keepface は米国、MENA、アジアで急速に成長しており、35 か国の約 40 万人の登録インフルエンサー、550 のキャンペーン、Leo Burnett、Starcom、Havas、P&G、Danone、Mars、McDonald's、Microsoft、Samsung、PepsiCo、UNDP を含む 2,800 のクライアントを抱えています。 、 などなど。当社のエッジツーエッ...
Curator
curator.io
ソーシャル フィードをサイトに無料で追加する最も簡単な方法 Curator は、コンテンツの収集と表示を支援する永久無料のソーシャル メディア アグリゲーターです。フィードの設定は 5 分以内に完了します。
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI は、LinkedIn 上で見込み客と大規模に関わり合うためのコメントを作成します。コメントを書く時間を節約して見込み客を惹きつけ、タッチポイントを追加するたびにより迅速なコンバージョンを達成します。